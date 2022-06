Steers sell to £1780 at Dungannon

Heifers cleared to £1410 for a 700kg HOL (201.00); Dropped Calves sold to £430 Sim Bull and Heifer Calves to £270 AA; Weanling sold to £1860 for 485kg Ped Lim Heifer (383.00), While Weanling Males sold to £1000 380kg Char (262.00);

STEERS

Steers cleared to a height of £1780 915kg AA (195.00) presented by I Reid; J Glendinning £1750 760kg AA (230.00), £1540 670kg AA (230.00); B Stewart £1560 570kg Lim (274.00), £1500 615kg Char (244.00); M Kyle £1530 610kg Char (251.00), £1390 530kg Char (262.00), £1380 525kg Char (263.00); J Gormley £1390 505kg Char (275.00), £1340 535kg Char (251.00), £1260 515kg Char (245.00), £1240 490kg Char (253.00), £1180 490kg Char (241.00); R Cuddy £1390 575kg Lim (242.00); N McAllister £1270 510kg Char (249.00);

HEIFERS

Heifers sold to a height of £1410 700kg HOL (201.00) presented by S Montgomery; E & M Farrell £1240 565kg BB (220.00); C McFarland £1190 505kg BB (237.00), £1090 490kg Char (222.00); S Carberry £1100 435kg Lim (253.00), £1000 385kg Lim (260.00); J Taylor £1080 495kg Her (218.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calves sold to £430 for a Sim Bull presented by TD Forbes, £405 Lim Bull; W & J Bryson £375 AA Bull; B Hughes £360 AA Bull; H Gilmour £360 MB Bull, £360 SH Bull; N Condy £330 Lim Bull, £250 x 2 Lim Bulls; K Johnston £320 x 2 AA Bulls; G Booth £290 BB Bull; N Hammond £280 AA Bull, £270 AA Bull; I Marshall £250 Her Bull; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £270 AA presented by N Hammond, £250 AA Hfr; B Hughes £250 AA Hfr, £210 x 2 AA Hfrs; I & S Marshall £205 x 2 Her Hfrs; N Condy £200 Lim Hfr.

WEANLINGS