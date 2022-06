Steers sell to £1800 at Dungannon

Heifers cleared to £1700 for a 715kg BB (238.00); Fat Cows sold to £1340 for a 705kg AA (190.00); Dropped Calves peaked at £350 for a BB Hfr and Bull Calves to £305 for an AA; Weanling sold to £1030 for a 460kg Her Male (223.00), while Weanling Heifers sold to £920 for a 2 405kg Daqs (226.00).

STEERS

Steers prices remain strong to peak at £1800 for a 670kg Daq (269.00) presented by T Roleston, £1770 670kg Char (264.00); I Reid £1670 735kg Lim (227.00); E Kilpatrick £1530 595kg BB (257.00), £1470 600kg BB (245.00); A Moy producer £1520 650kg AA (234.00), £1520 630kg Lim (241.00), £1510 670kg AA (225.00); D Acheson £1340 510kg Char (263.00), £1210 500kg BB (242.00), £1000 440kg BB (227.00); D Kirk £1270 550kg AA (231.00); C Darling £1070 460kg BB (233.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices peaked at £1700 for a 715kg BB (238.00) presented by J Glendinning, £1600 675kg Her (237.00); G Newell £1380 590kg Char (234.00), £1340 565kg Char (237.00); A Donaghy £1240 570kg AA (218.00); F Dunlop £1080 460kg Sim (235.00); W Johnston £920 425kg Lim (217.00).

Fat Cows sold to a height of £1340 for a 705kg AA (190.00) presented by A Boyd, £1130 635kg AA (178.00); P Johnston £1070 600kg Char (178.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calves sold to a solid trade with Male Calves topping at £305 for an AA Bull presented by W Sloan, £230 AA Bull, £210 AA Bull; A Harkness £300 AA Bull, £295 AA Bull; J Stewart £285 AA Bull; R Crawford £225 AA Bull; M Rea £220 Her Bull.

Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £350 for a BB presented by I Agnew; M Rea £350 Her Hfr, £300 Her Hfr; L & C Allen £280 x 2 SHB Hfrs; P Johnston £280 SHB; J Robinson £270 Her Hfr.

WEANLINGS