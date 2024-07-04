A good entry of stock at Dungannon on Wednesday 3rd July saw steers sell to £1920 for a 770kg AA (250.00).

Steers sell to £1920 at Dungannon mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heifers sold to £1750 for a715kg Char (245.00); Fat Cows stopped at £1630 for a 720kg Sim (226.00); Dropped Calves sold to £410 for a Her Bull and Heifer Calves to £360 Sim; Suckled Cows and Calves topped at £1720 for a SHB Cow with a Lim Hfr Calf at foot; Breeding Bulls sold to £2500 for a SHB.
Meanwhile, Weanlings sold to £1160 for a 460kg Sim (252.00), while Weanling Heifers sold to £900 for a 370kg Her (244.00).
STEERS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steer prices reached a height of £1920 770kg AA (250.00) presented by V Emerson, £1860 705kg Sim (264.00), £1780 660kg AA (270.00), £1660 625kg Sim (266.00), £1580 590kg Sim (268.00); S Casey £1755 665kg Lim (268.00); M Gates £1720 635kg Char (271.00); J Hobson £1690 575kg Lim (294.00), £1600 610kg Sim (262.00), £1490 565kg Lim (264.00); R Crawford £1680 620kg Lim (271.00), £1560 585kg Sal (267.00); C Lynch £1640 555kg Lim (296.00), £1610 575kg Lim (280.00); J Carberry £1520 580kg Char (282.00); K Burrows £1450 515kg Daq (282.00).
HEIFERS
Heifers prices reached a height of £1750 for a 715kg Char (245.00) presented by G Watt, £1660 630kg Char (264.00); T Robinson £1720 565kg Char (304.00), £1580 580kg Lim (272.00), £1580 595kg Lim (265.00), £1560 560kg Char (279.00), £1540 565kg Lim (273.00), £1530 515kg Lim (297.00); V Emerson £1540 570kg Sim (270.00), £1520 560kg Daq (271.00); D Quinn £1490 545kg Lim (273.00), £1250 460kg Lim (272.00); E Greenaway £1490 570kg Char (261.00); K Burrows £1470 505kg Daq (291.00); P Hamilton £1400 510kg Lim (275.00); K Barnes £1400 495kg Char (283.00), £1380 515kg Lim (268.00); W Murray £1360 470kg Char (289.00), £1360 485kg Lim (280.00), £1300 495kg Char (263.00); N McKee £1310 495kg Char (265.00); A S M X Farmer £1220 460kg Lim (265.00), £1130 425kg Lim (266.00), £1070 390kg Char (274.00), £1050 390kg Lim (269.00); K Monaghan £1180 440kg Lim (268.00), £1150 425kg Lim (271.00).
Fat Cows sold to £1630 720kg Sim (226.00) presented by S Casey; J Somerville £1320 715kg SHB (186.00), £1200 680kg SH (177.00); P Doran £1010 685kg Fr (148.00); J Allen £950 620kg MB (153.00).
DROPPED CALVES
Dropped Calves sold to £410 for a HER Bull presented by B O’Neill, £270 Her Bull; G Scott £400 BB Bull, £325 Sim Bull, £285 HER Bull, £255 Sim Bull, £250 x Her Bulls; A Dungannon producer £390 AA Bull; C Doyle £370 BB Bull, £285 SHB Bull; D Wilson £370 AA Bull; W Sloan £350 Daq Bull; A Ballygawley producer £350 Lim Bull, £320 BB Bull, £265 BB Bull; S Quinn £340 AA Bull, £260 AA Bull; G Fulton £310 x 3 BB Bulls; Fr Bulls sold form £60 to £200 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £360 for a Sim hfr presented by P Johnston; D Wilson £340 BB Hfr; G Sneddon £325 BB Hfr; A Ballygawley farmer £290 BB Hfr; S Scott £275 x 5 Her Hfrs, £270 x 4 Hfrs, £265 Sim Hfr, £265 Her Hfr, £265 AA Hfr; R Burns £265 BB Hfr.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1720 SHB cow with a Lim Hfr Calf at foot presented by S Casey; D McCrory £1740 SHB Cow & SHB Hfr, £1640 SHB Cow & SHB Bull, £1600 SHB Cow & SHB Bull; Breeding Bulls sold to £2500 SHB Bull.
WEANLINGS
Weanling prices reached a height of £1160 for a 450kg Sim Male (252.00) presented by B Murphy, £950 320kg Sim (294.00), £940 340kg Sim (277.00); H McGuigan £1060 370kg Char (286.00), £640 230kg Lim (281.00); L Allen £900 330kg AA (274.00); E Conroy £800 275kg Char (290.00); Weanlings Heifers peaked at £900 370kg Her (244.00) presented by L Kerr, £770 300kg Her (257.00); L Allen £900 330kg AA (274.00); P Kerr £750 370kg AA (202.00); J Brownlee £730 285kg Sim (255.00).