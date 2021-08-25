Steers selling to a height of £1570 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1440 690kg Belgian Blue (209.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £340 for a Hereford bull and heifer calves to £340 for a Belgian Blue.

Weanlings steers cleared to a height of £900 for a 420kg Hereford (212.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £930 for a 355kg Limousin (261.00).

Steers

All classes of steers continue to sell sharply to a height of £1570 680kg Charolais (231.00) presented by S McGlinchey, £1520 695kg Charolais (219.00), £1420 645kg Charolais (220.00), £1370 590kg Charolais (232.00); T Montgomery £1375 625kg Limousin (220.00), £1270 595kg Simmental (213.00); H Anderson £1340 565kg Limousin (237.00), £1140 490kg Limousin (233.00); E Marshall £1270 570kg Limousin (223.00); A and E Crozier £1250 585kg Hereford (214.00); G Campbell £1180 560kg Limousin (211.00) and J Conway £980 470kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00).

Heifers

An excellent trade for heifers saw a top price paid of £1440 690kg Belgian Blue (209.00) presented by B McVeigh, £1380 650kg Belgian Blue (212.00), £1370 650kg Belgian Blue (211.00), £1340 620kg Belgian Blue (216.00); J Colhoun £1410 645kg Limousin (219.00), £1380 620kg Charolais (223.00); J Potter £1200 480kg Charolais (250.00), £1180 470kg Charolais (251.00); E Marshall £1080 535kg Limousin (202.00); N Givans £1080 520kg Aberdeen Angus (208.00), £1040 505kg Limousin (206.00); W Johnston £975 465kg Limousin (210.00) and G Nelson £820 405kg Belgian Blue (203.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves peaked at £340 for a Hereford bull presented by Wm McMullan £280 Limousin bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; I and S Marshall £300 x 2 Hereford bulls, £250 Hereford bull; Donmac Farms £295 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £290 Belgian Blue bull, £280 Belgian Blue bull; R Fields £290 Simmental bull; M Bloomer £290 Limousin bull, £280 Limousin bull; S Glasgow £275 Belgian Blue bull; Friesian bulls sold from £160 to £200. Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £340 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers presented by Donmac Farms, £250 Belgian Blue heifer; E Fox £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; H Brankin £260 Fleckvieh heifer and M Bloomer £260 Limousin heifer.

Weanlings