Steers selling to a height of £1570 at Dungannon
A similar entry of stock saw steers clear to a height of £1570 680kg Charolais (231.00).
Heifers topped at £1440 690kg Belgian Blue (209.00).
Dropped calves peaked at £340 for a Hereford bull and heifer calves to £340 for a Belgian Blue.
Weanlings steers cleared to a height of £900 for a 420kg Hereford (212.00).
Weanling heifers topped at £930 for a 355kg Limousin (261.00).
Steers
All classes of steers continue to sell sharply to a height of £1570 680kg Charolais (231.00) presented by S McGlinchey, £1520 695kg Charolais (219.00), £1420 645kg Charolais (220.00), £1370 590kg Charolais (232.00); T Montgomery £1375 625kg Limousin (220.00), £1270 595kg Simmental (213.00); H Anderson £1340 565kg Limousin (237.00), £1140 490kg Limousin (233.00); E Marshall £1270 570kg Limousin (223.00); A and E Crozier £1250 585kg Hereford (214.00); G Campbell £1180 560kg Limousin (211.00) and J Conway £980 470kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00).
Heifers
An excellent trade for heifers saw a top price paid of £1440 690kg Belgian Blue (209.00) presented by B McVeigh, £1380 650kg Belgian Blue (212.00), £1370 650kg Belgian Blue (211.00), £1340 620kg Belgian Blue (216.00); J Colhoun £1410 645kg Limousin (219.00), £1380 620kg Charolais (223.00); J Potter £1200 480kg Charolais (250.00), £1180 470kg Charolais (251.00); E Marshall £1080 535kg Limousin (202.00); N Givans £1080 520kg Aberdeen Angus (208.00), £1040 505kg Limousin (206.00); W Johnston £975 465kg Limousin (210.00) and G Nelson £820 405kg Belgian Blue (203.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves peaked at £340 for a Hereford bull presented by Wm McMullan £280 Limousin bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; I and S Marshall £300 x 2 Hereford bulls, £250 Hereford bull; Donmac Farms £295 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £290 Belgian Blue bull, £280 Belgian Blue bull; R Fields £290 Simmental bull; M Bloomer £290 Limousin bull, £280 Limousin bull; S Glasgow £275 Belgian Blue bull; Friesian bulls sold from £160 to £200. Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £340 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers presented by Donmac Farms, £250 Belgian Blue heifer; E Fox £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; H Brankin £260 Fleckvieh heifer and M Bloomer £260 Limousin heifer.
Weanlings
Weanlings males sold to a height of £900 for a 425kg Hereford (212.00) presented by D Jackson; A Ferguson £875 325kg Charolais (268.00), £820 330kg Charolais (246.00), £710 300kg Charolais (235.00); W Stafford £695 295kg Hereford (234.00), £600 245kg Hereford (242.00); A Hopper £675 310kg SH (217.00), £450 200kg Limousin (216.00). Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £930 for a 355kg Limousin (261.00) presented by D Nelson, £880 365kg Limousin (242.00), £875 360kg Limousin (241.00); A Ferguson £870 375kg Charolais (231.00), £750 335kg Charolais (223.00); J Weir £695 260klg Charolais (268.00), £560 200kg Charolais (281.00) and W Stafford £500 220kg Hereford (226.00).