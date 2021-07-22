Steers selling to a height of £1580 at Dungannon Mart

While heifers topped at £1480 680kg Aberdeen Angus (218.00).

Fat cows cleared to £800 for a 600kg Limousin (135.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £505 for an oustanding two week old Limousin heifer.

bull calves topped at £445 Belgian Blue.

Weanling males sold to £870 for a 400kg Shorthorn bull (215.00).

Weanling heifers peaked at £890 375kg Limousin (238.00).

Steers

A greet demand for all classes of steers saw prices peak at £1580 for a 705kg Limousin (224.00) presented by E and S Boland, £1460 685kg Limousin (213.00), £1450 670kg Charolais (216.00); M Kirkland £1460 640kg Limousin (228.00), £1380 640kg Limousin (216.00), £1350 575kg Limousin (235.00), £1320 580kg Limousin (228.00), £1120 510kg SH (220.00); A and E Crozier £1220 515kg Limousin (237.00), £1170 475kg Limousin (246.00); I Allen £1160 495kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (234.00), £1110 465kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (239.00); D Bell £1150 410kg Limousin (280.00), £1120 405kg Limousin (277.00), £1080 390kg Limousin (277.00) and F Dunlop £1110 480kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (231.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices remain very strong to peak at £1480 680kg Aberdeen Angus (218.00) presented by N Weir; T Boden £1350 620kg Limousin (218.00), £1320 565kg Limousin (234.00), £1260 540kg Limousin (233.00), £1160 515kg Limousin (225.00); D Kirk £1180 560kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00), £1160 545kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00); P Teague £1160 540kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00), £1140 515£kg Charolais (221.00); D Bristow £1150 515kg Simmental (223.00), £1080 495kg Hereford (218.00), £1040 485kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00), £910 405kg Charolais (225.00); J Fox £1100 475kg Charolais (232.00); L McElroy £1075 500kg Charolais (215.00), £960 435kg Charolais (221.00), £860 395kg Charolais (218.00); W Johnston £1050 490kg Limousin (214.00), £1000 465kg Charolais (215.00); a Dungannon producer £980 445kg Simmental (220.00) and a Ballygawley farmer £970 405kg Limousin (240.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of dropped calves saw bull calves sell to £445 for a Belgian Blue presented by A Kyle, £440 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £350 Aberdeen Angus bull; J McReynolds £430 Aberdeen Angus bull; a Dungannon producer £410 Charolais bull; J and A Robinson £410 x 2 Simmental bulls, £320 Simmental bull; K Loughran £375 Belgian Blue bull, £320 x 2 Hereford bulls, £285 Belgian Blue bull; S Gilmore £360 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Shorthorn bull; Crewehill Farms £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, £325 Hereford bull; W McMullan £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Donaghy £280 Belgian Blue bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull and R Givan £280 Limousin bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £70 to £215 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £505 for an outstanding 2 week old Limousin presented by a Moneymore farmer, £350 Charolais heifer; J McReynolds £430 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £375 Aberdeen Angus heifer; K Loughran £420 Belgian Blue heifer, £300 Hereford heifer, £270 Hereford heifer; J and A Robinson £330 Limousin heifer; J Gervis £320 Hereford heifer; L and C Allen £300 Simmental heifer, £295 Simmental heifer, £290 Simmental heifer; A Kyle £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; I McClure £270 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; Crewhill Farms £265 Belgian Blue heifer; W Farr £255 Shorthorn beef heifer and W McMullan £250 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Weanlings

Weanling prices continue to hold firm with male calves selling to £870 for 400kg Shorthorn beef (215.00) presented by R Bleakley, £855 390kg Shorthorn beef (217.00), £810 360kg Shorthorn beef (223.00), £795 345kg Shorthorn beef (230.00); A Stewartstown farmer £820 315kg Charolais (260.00), £820 325kg Charolais (252.00), £820 360kg Charolais (229.00), £810 305kg Charolais (263.00), £800 315kg Charolais (253.00), £760 305kg Charolais (247.00), £720 315kg Shorthorn beef (229.00), £720 315kg Shorthorn beef (229.00) and N Topping £630 265kg Limousin (235.00), £620 245kg Limousin (254.00).