Steers selling to a height of £1860 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1400 585kg Belgian Blue (239.00).

Fat cows topped at £800 610kg Hereford (131.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £540 for a four week old Charolais bull.

Heifer calves peaked at £375 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings sold to a height of £1090 415kg Charolais bull (263.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £880 for a 410kg Limousin (215.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1860 for a 795kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (234.00) presented by D Gates, £1780 800kg Charolais (223.00), £1730 780kg Charolais (222.00), £1680 790kg Charolais (213.00); J McMullan £1490 675kg Charolais (221.00), £1350 605kg Limousin (223.00), £1180 530kg Limousin (223.00); P Grimley £1450 625kg Limousin (232.00), £1440 610kg Limousin (236.00), £1280 570kg Limousin (225.00); R McMullan £1110 495kg Limousin (224.00); T Lockhart £1080 470kg Charolais (230.00), £1000 405kg Charolais (247.00), £860 350kg Charolais (246.00); M Donaghy £1040 445kg Limousin (234.00); J O’Neill £1040 420kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (248.00); a Ballygawley producer £920 390kg Limousin (236.00) and a Fermanagh farmer £820 360kg Limousin (228.00).

Heifers

Heifers prices cleared to £1400 for a 585kg Belgian Blue (239.00) presented by A Harkness; R McAllister £1370 585kg Limousin (234.00), £1080 515kg Aberdeen Angus (210.00); S Brannigan £1360 620kg Charolais (219.00), £1320 590kg Charolais (224.00), £1300 595kg Charolais (219.00); S Stevenson £1340 570kg Limousin (235.00); J Colhoun £1170 540kg Limousin (217.00), £1160 540kg Limousin (215.00)9; M Donaghy £1100 490kg Limousin (225.00), £860 395kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (218.00); T Colbert £1080 510kg Charolais (212.00), £910 435kg Limousin (209.00), £900 435kg Charolais (207.00), £890 410kg Charolais (217.00), £830 390kg Charolais (213.00); C McFarland £1050 495kg Charolais (212.00); R Straghan £800 340kg Charolais (235.00) and a Fermanagh farmer £730 345kg Charolais (212.00), £700 285kg Charolais (246.00), £700 335kg Limousin (209.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £800 610kg Hereford (131.00) presented by R Marshall.

Dropped calves

A very sharp trade for all classes of calves saw bull calves sell to a height of £540 for a four week old Charolais bull presented by K Watters; R Burns £410 Belgian Blue bull; B O’Neill £375 Aberdeen Angus bull, £350 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Robinson £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Park £310 Hereford bull; W Swenarton £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; A McGovern £300 Charolais bull, £260 Hereford bull; K Wilkinson £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; R and A Davis £295 Hereford bull; I Agnew £280 Belgian Blue bull; C Patterson £275 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; C Weir £255 Belgian Blue bull and Friesian bull calves sold from £50 to £125 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile Heifer calves sold to £375 Belgian Blue presented by S McAlister; R Burns £375 Belgian Blue heifer, £300 Belgian Blue heifer; W Swenarton £305 Belgian Blue heifer; R Park £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £295 Hereford heifer; D Robinson £295 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R and J Davis £260 Hereford heifer; P and T McCaughey £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer; I Agnew £220 Belgian Blue heifer and B O’Neill £205 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Weanlings

Once again a great entry of quality weanling saw prices remain very strong to peak at £1090 for a 415kg Charolais steer (263.00) presented by D Scott; S Devine £1070 355kg Limousin (301.00), £860 360kg Limousin (239.00); D Mairs £1020 355kg Limousin (286.00), £980 345kg Limousin (284.00), £760 280kg Limousin (271.00), £680 265kg Simmental (255.00); J and J Livestock £905 360kg Charolais (252.00), £890 370kg Limousin (241.00), £870 350kg Limousin (250.00), £850 290kg Charolais (291.00); N McKiver £830 310kg Belgian Blue (265.00), £800 300kg Belgian Blue (264.00), £700 285kg Belgian Blue (247.00); D Litter £770 320kg Limousin (239.00), £755 295kg Charolais (254.00) M Boyle £720 295kg Limousin (245.00) and R Black £700 245kg Simmental (285.00).