Fat cows peaked at £1710 670kg Charolais (255.00).

Dropped calves sold to £355 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £360 Aberdeen Angus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanlings cleared to £1430 500kg Charolais male (285.00).

Dungannon Mart

While weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 410kg Limousin (291.00).

Steers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steers sold to a steady trade to peak at £2290 820kg Limousin (279.00) presented by H Hanna, £2080 780kg Charolais (267.00); J Jardine £2230 820kg Limousin (272.00); T Liggett £2210 835kg Charolais (265.00), £1980 590kg Charolais (287.00), £1870 730kg Hereford (256.00); A and J O’Neill £2130 735kg Limousin (290.00); M Coyle £1730 590kg Belgian Blue (293.00), £1680 605kg Belgian Blue (278.00); K Cush £1710 585kg Charolais (292.00), £1640 615kg Limousin (267.00), £1580 540kg Limousin (293.00), £1430 525kg Limousin (272.00); a Ballygawley producer £1700 640kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00), £1550 560kg Limousin (277.00); T Troughton £1700 605kg Aberdeen Angus (281.00); J Bleeks £1640 585kg Limousin (280.00), £1560 560kg Limousin (279.00); H Smith £1620 610kg SH (266.00); A O’Kane £1590 525kg Limousin (303.00), £1330 475kg Charolais (280.00); P Hughes £1510 530kg Limousin (285.00), £1450 500kg Limousin (290.00); T Brown £1490 550kg Charolais (271.00), £1470 525kg Limousin (280.00); W and F Armstrong £1460 520kg Aberdeen Angus (281.00) and a Dungannon producer £1070 360kg Charolais (297.00), £1070 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (306.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices soared to a height of £2140 for a 755kg Limousin (283.00) presented by J Jardine; H Hanna £1880 645kg Limousin (292.00); O Cairns £1850 640kg Limousin (289.00), £1700 620kg Limousin (274.00), £1660 600kg Limousin (277.00); G Campbell £1770 625kg Limousin (283.00); Mountview Farms £1740 630kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00), £1530 575kg Charolais (266.00); C Watt £1730 615kg Limousin (281.00), £1680 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (285.00), £1570 590kg Charolais (266.00); N McCann £1710 640kg Aberdeen Angus (267.00); P Tally £1580 580kg Simmental (272.00), £1440 545kg Limousin (264.00), £1260 470kg Limousin (268.00); G Boden £1580 555kg Charolais (285.00), £1540 570kg Limousin (270.00), £1490 550kg Charolais (271.00), £1370 520kg Charolais (264.00); McCormack £1560 575kg Limousin (271.00), £1550 570kg Charolais (272.00); B Clarke £1540 555kg Charolais (278.00) and C McFarland £1220 440kg Limousin (277.00).

Fat cows continue to sell sharply to peak at £1710 670kg Charolais (255.00) presented by P Hughes, £1700 750kg Limousin (227.00); J Campbell £1290 525kg Fleckvieh (246.00) and J Emerson £1040 555kg Simmental (187.00), £990 500kg Simmental (198.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to a height of £355 Belgian Blue bull presented by C Elkin, £310 Belgian Blue bull, £280 Belgian Blue bull, £220 Aberdeen Angus bull, £195 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Watters £275 Shorthorn beef bull; a local farmer £255 Aberdeen Angus bull and M Speers £190 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Friesian bulls sold from £32 to £130 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £360 for an Aberdeen Angus presented by P Robinson; H Watters £330 Friesian heifer; M Speers £215 Fleckvieh heifer and C Elkin £190 Belgian Blue heifer, £180 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breeding bulls sold to £1460 for Belted Galloway presented by R McCullough.

Weanlings

A very sharp trade throughout for all types of weanlings saw male calves sell to £1430 for a 500kg Charolais (285.00) presented by M Kyle; D Ryan £1390 490kg Charolais (283.00); E McSorley £1340 440kg Aberdeen Angus (303.00), £1200 x 3 365kg Aberdeen Angus (330.00), £1040 x 2 345kg Aberdeen Angus (300.00); P Devlin £1230 400kg Limousin (307.00); T Dobson £1110 340kg Belgian Blue (325.00); F O’Neill £1070 375kg Charolais (285.00), £1060 330kg Charolais (322.00), £950 320kg Charolais (295.00); C Kerr £970 345kg x 2 Limousins (279.00), £860 280kg Limousin (306.00); G McKee £910 320kg Limousin (285.00); V Black £890 305kg Limousin (290.00), £880 305kg Limousin (289.00), £880 305kg Limousin (289.00), £840 300kg Simmental (277.00), £810 295kg Simmental (275.00); D and J Kane £840 250kg Charolais (333.00), £740 250kg Charolais (298.00); R Douglas £800 265kg Charolais (300.00), £720 250kg Limousin (287.00); A Hopper £800 290kg Limousin (277.00), £770 260kg Limousin (294.00), £740 x 2 275kg Hereford (270.00) and M O’Neill £790 270kg Charolais (294.00).