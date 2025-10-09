Steers selling to a height of £2840 at Dungannon Mart

Once again a great entry of stock saw steers sell to a height of £2840 for a 765kg Limousin (371.00).

While heifers peaked at £2650 for 630kg Charolais (421.00).

Fat cows topped at £1390 for a 570kg Friesian (244.00).

Dropped calves sold to £1050 for a Charolais bull calf.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £1040 for a Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows peaked at £3100 for a Simmental cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull.

Weanlings sold to £2160 for 505kg Charolais male (428.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £2200 for a 365kg Charolais (603.00).

Steers

Steers prices cleared to a height of £2840 765kg Limousin (372.00) presented by P Quinn, £2810 705kg Limousin (399.00), £2800 705kg Limousin (398.00), £2780 705kg Limousin (395.00), £2600 665kg Limousin (391.00); S McCluskey £2660 620kg Limousin (429.00), £2510 640kg Aberdeen Angus (392.00), £2450 600kg Charolais (408.00), £2340 570kg Charolais (411.00); J Watt £2650 675kg Limousin (393.00), £2490 605kg Limousin (412.00), £2490 635kg Limousin (392.00); B Forbes £2530 575kg Charolais (440.00), £2420 530kg Charolais (457.00), £2330 560kg Charolais (416.00), £2120 450kg Charolais (471.00); E Conlan £2500 635kg Charolais (394.00), £2380 590kg Limousin (403.00), £2360 600kg Limousin (394.00); G McVeigh £2430 545kg Limousin (446.00), £2280 490kg Limousin (465.00), £2160 530kg Limousin (417.00), £2130 505kg Limousin (422.00), £2120 490kg Limousin (433.00), £2020 425kg Limousin (475.00), £1640 375kg Limousin (437.00); J Quinn £2380 595kg Charolais (400.00), £1990 510kg Charolais (391.00), £1750 445kg Charolais (393.00); M Kirkland £2340 535kg Charolais (437.00), £2050 500kg Limousin (410.00), £2000 470kg Charolais (426.00); J Hobson £2000 430kg Limousin (465.00), £1760 410kg Limousin (430.00) and K Hughes £1720 355kg Limousin (485.00), £1670 405kg Limousin (412.00), £1660 395kg Limousin (420.00), £1580 390kg Limousin (405.00), £1480 300kg Limousin (493.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a solid trade to peak at £2650 for 630kg Charolais (421.00) presented by J McKenzie; E Greenaway £2570 590kg Charolais (436.00), £2380 570kg Charolais (418.00), £2090 535kg Charolais (391.00); Mountview Farms £2500 600kg Charolais (417.00); W Murray £2370 545kg Charolais (435.00), £2270 565kg Charolais (402.00), £2180 550kg Charolais (396.00), £1900 480kg Limousin (396.00), £1740 425kg Limousin (409.00), £1550 385kg Limousin (403.00); S O’Neill £2330 590kg Limousin (395.00); G McVeigh £2320 525kg Limousin (442.00), £1670 380kg Limousin (44.00); R Wright £2300 570kg Charolais (404.00), £2080 510kg Limousin (408.00), £1950 480kg Limousin (406.00); D Conroy £2280 510kg Limousin (447.00), £1830 425kg Limousin (431.00); P Mullan £2040 500kg Charolais (408.00), £1940 490kg Charolais (396.00), £1800 420kg Charolais (429.00), £1760 415kg Charolais (424.00), £1670 405kg Charolais (412.00), £1650 380kg Charolais (434.00); K McGahan £1960 460kg Charolais (426.00), £1900 465kg Charolais (409.00), £1860 470kg Limousin (396.00), £1840 460kg Charolais (400.00); W Conn £1930 485kg Aberdeen Angus (398.00), £1700 430kg Aberdeen Angus (395.00), £1650 420kg Aberdeen Angus (393.00) and B Hutton £1680 410kg Simmental (410.00), £1570 385kg Limousin (408.00), £1520 370kg Limousin (411.00), £1360 345kg Limousin (395.00).

Fat cows sold to £1390 570kg Friesian (244.00) presented by S Fullerton.

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £1050 for a Charolais bull calf presented by C McLaughlin, £1000 x 3 Charolais bulls, £960 Charolais bull, £900 Charolais bull, £900 x 2 Aubrac bulls; J Fields £990 Simmental bull; P Lavery £900 Simmental bull; W Campbell £900 Belgian Blue bull, £740 Aberdeen Angus bull, £730 Belgian Blue bull; a Dungannon producer £890 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls; J Weir £880 Limousin bull, £810 Aberdeen Angus bull, £800 Aberdeen Angus bull; G Blair £830 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £720 Aberdeen Angus bull, £720 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £640 Aberdeen Angus bull, £640 x 6 Aberdeen Angus bulls; M Rea £780 Belgian Blue bull; J McFarland £750 Simmental bull, £740 Simmental bull, £710 Simmental bull, £600 Charolais bull; B Hutton £750 Charolais bull; J Ewing £710 x 4 Limousin bulls, £670 x 2 Limousin bulls; W Campbell £680 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £680 Belgian Blue bull; R and P Bleakley £660 Aberdeen Angus bull, £600 Belgian Blue bull; B O’Neill £640 Hereford bull and M Robinson £610 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £255 to £365.

Meanwhile heifers calves sold to £1040 Aberdeen Angus presented by W Campbell, £800 Belgian Blue heifer; P Lavery £1000 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer; S Donaghy £990 x 4 Belgian Blue heifers, £890 x 6 Belgian Blue heifers; £750 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; C McLaughlin £960 Limousin heifer, £950 x 2 Limousin heifers, £870 Charolais heifer; J Weir £960 Limousin heifer; P O’Hagan £950 Limousin heifer; S Fullerton £950 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £920 Charolais heifer; G Blair £780 x 7 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £670 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £670 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; R P Bleakley £660 x 4 Belgian Blue heifers, £590 Belgian Blue heifer, £520 Hereford heifer, £510 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Ewing £630 Limousin heifer, £570 x 3 Limousin heifers; N Bell £550 Aberdeen Angus heifer and W Campbell £520 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £3100 for a Simmental cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot presented by M McGrogan, £2450 Simmental cow and Aberdeen Angus bull calf; W Campbell £2600 Simmental cow and Simmental heifer, £2500 Simmental cow and Simmental heifer and R Donnelly £2580 Hereford heifer cow and Hereford bull calf, £2450 Hereford cow and Hereford bull calf.

In calf heifers sold to £1900 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings

Weanling prices remain strong with male calves selling to £2160 for 505kg Charolais (428.00) presented by J McKenzie, £1950 400kg Charolais (488.00), £1930 430kg Charolais (450.00); D Litter £2160 400kg Charolais (540.00), £1910 340kg Charolais (562.00), £1780 335kg Charolais (525.00), £1780 345kg Charolais (516.00), £1710 335kg Charolais (510.00), £1660 325kg Charolais (511.00), £1580 315kg Limousin (502.00); B McCloskey £2040 440kg Simmental (465.00); J Mallon £1960 365kg Charolais (537.000, £1940 395kg Limousin (491.00), £1740 355kg Charolais (490.00); D Nelson £1790 x 2 395kg Charolais (452.00); K Barnes £1630 335kg Charolais (487.00); W and A Lucas £1610 x 2 305kg Limousins (525.00), £1540 325kg Limousin (475.00), £1470 255kg Limousin (577.00), £1430 275kg Limousin (520.00); J Gervis £1540 1275kg Charolais (560.00); A Carson £1480 x 2 300kg Charolais (493.00), £1420 270kg Charolais (526.00), £1250 260kg Charolais (475.00); K Barnes £1400 270kg Charolais (519.00); P McCrory £1300 275kg Charolais (472.00) and M Glasgow £1250 x 2 265kg Limousins (472.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £2200 365kg Charolais (602.00) presented by D Litter, £1770 340kg Charolais (521.00), £1760 360kg Charolais (489.00), £1740 330kg Charolais (527.00), £1710 320kg Charolais (534.00), £1550 285kg Charolais (545.00); J Gervis £1750 315kg Charolais (556.00), £1730 285kg Charolais (607.00), £1690 280kg Charolais (604.00), £1620 285kg Charolais (568.00), £1300 245kg Charolais (531.00); A Carson £1750 x 2 300kg Charolais (583.00); K Barnes £1690 280kg Charolais (604.00), £1600 335kg Charolais (478.00); W and A Lucas £1620 300kg Limousin (540.00); J and G Faulkner £1470 x 4 330kg Belgian Blue (445.00); J Fullerton £1370 320kg Hereford (428.00); M O’Hare £1190 275kg Belgian Blue (433.00) and M Glasgow £1100 265kg Limousin (415.00), 31090 260kg Limousin (420.00).

A good entry of sheep saw prices peak at £135 for a pen of 24kg lambs presented by J Sloane; T Ferguson £126 21kg and O Brogan £125 21kg, £124.50, £124 22kg.

Fat ewes sold to £140 presented by M Thompson, £127, £120; T Ferguson £140 and V Moore £130.

Store lambs sold to £122 20kg presented by T Ferguson, £120 20kg, £116 17kg; M Mullan £120 18kg and E Ferry £118 19kg, £116 18kg.