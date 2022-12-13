Steers selling to a top price of £1,570 and heifers to £1,260 at Armoy
The atrocious weather and slippery road conditions kept the entry small last Monday night with 75 on offer.
Trade was still very good with a hundred percent clearance.
Steers sold to a top price of £1,570.
Heifers to £1,260.
Leading prices
Steers
Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,570, 590kgs £1,450, 600kgs £1,450, 530kgs £1,240. M L Patton, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 640kgs £1,480, 615kgs £1,460, 620kgs £1,300, 620kgs £1,460. Warwick Farms, Ballymena, Limousin, 470kgs £1,150, 480kgs £1,200, 490kgs £1,260, 490kgs £1,180, 450kgs £1,080, 510kgs £1,200, 460kgs £1,090, 450kgs £1,020. Norman Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £860, 405kgs £830, 390kgs £830. Charles Kane, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £1,300, 500kgs £1,100, 510kgs £1,090. Robert Hartin, Friesian, 660kgs £1,240, 670kgs £1,180, 620kgs £1,120. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Friesian, 585kgs £1,240, 650kgs £1,320. Brendan McAuley, Ballycastle, Limousin, 390kgs £880, 400kgs £880, 400kgs £900, 390kgs £870. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Limousin, 340kgs £740. Sam Kane, Ballintoy, Shorthorn, 530kgs £1,120, 460kgs £970, 600kgs £1,140, 580kgs £1,130, 450kgs £930. I Townley, Limavady, 6 Friesian calves at £420 each. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, Friesian, 600kgs £1,130, 605kgs £1,140.
Heifers
M L Patton and Son, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 520kgs £1,260, 520kgs £1,210, 515kgs £1,230, 480kgs £1,010. V and C McCaughan, Ballvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,210, 530kgs £1,210, 520kgs £1,160, 500kgs £1,110, 530kgs £1,120, 500kgs £1,080, 500kgs £1,070. N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 390kgs £720, 400kgs £740. M Patton, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,100, 480kgs £1,010.
Fat cows sold to £1,240.
Last sale of 2022 next Monday 19th December 2022.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.