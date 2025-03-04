Steers selling to a top price of £2,380 at Armoy Mart
Quality lots were scarce, but 100% clearance was achieved.
Steers sold to a top price of £2,380 paid to Mr Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle.
Heifers sold to £2,000 for a 580kgs Hereford from Mr R Kerr, Ballymena and fat cows sold to £2,240.
Leading prices
Steers
Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 700kgs £2,380, 705kgs £2,360, 690kgs £2,280, 670kgs £2,160, 680kgs £2,140. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, Limousin 380kgs £1,600. William Moore, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 410kgs £1,460, 460kgs £1,600, 420kgs £1,490, 370kgs £1,340, 340kgs £1,300, 420kgs £1,480. Donal Cassley, Armoy, Belgian Blue, 420kgs £1,550, 430kgs £1,500, 405kgs £1,520, 410kgs £1,430, 400kgs £1,480. Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Charolais Bulls, 600kgs £2,130, 610kgs £2,090, 590kgs £2,050, 600kgs £2,070. William Harpur, Portrush, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,920, 460kgs £1,660, 490kgs £1,660. Sam Morrison, Dervock, Simmental, 490kgs £1,660, 500kgs £1,750, 540kgs £1,870, 550kgs £1,980. Adam Campbell, Finvoy, Friesian, 630kgs £1,920, 700kgs £2,160, 610kgs £1,950. Raymond Dunlop, Bushmills, Friesian, 580kgs £1,650, 660kgs £1,860, 605kgs £1,610. N Jamison, Ballycastle, Limousin, 440kgs £1,450, 405kgs £1,450, 480kgs £1,570, 450kgs £1,500. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Simmental, 420kgs £1,480, 440kgs £1,430. Jas Trimble, Glarryford, Limousin, 590kgs £2,000, 580kgs £1,840. J Watt, Loughguile, Friesian, 370kgs £980, 360kgs £1,010, 350kgs £1,010, 300kgs £970.
Heifers
Robert Kerr, Broughshane, Simmental, 580kgs £2,000, 560kgs £1,910. Alex Hughes, Stranocum, Limousin, 470kgs £1,650. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, Charolais, 310kgs £1,220, 250kgs £990. Sam Morrison, Mosside, Simmental, 530kgs £1,840. A White, Mosside, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,820. Jas Reid, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 550kgs £1,800, 490kgs £1,560, 430kgs £1,360, 370kgs £1,160. William Harpur, Portrush, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £1,720. Ciaran McCaughan, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,740, 480kgs £1,560, 500kgs £1,580, 430kgs £1,410, 450kgs £1,470, 440kgs £1,440.
Fat cows
Sam Morrison, Mosside, Simmental, 710kgs £2,240. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 710kgs £2,000, 630kgs £1,960. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 710kgs £2,000. P McLaughlin, Mosside, Friesian, 740kgs £2,080.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd
