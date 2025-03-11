Steers selling to a top price of £2,560 at Armoy Mart
Heifers sold to £2,250.
Leading prices
Steers
Sam Oliver, Limavady, Friesian, 780kgs £2,560, 660kgs £2,050, 670kgs £2,010. James McKeever, Ballymoney, Limousin, 680kgs £2,200. Paddy Black, Glenshesk, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,700, 490kgs £1,740, 450kgs 31,660, 405kgs £1,680, 440kgs £1,620. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Fleckvieh, 610kgs £1,880, 510kgs £1,690, 550kgs £1,760. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 300kgs £1,290, 320kgs £1,350, 305kgs £1,280. Seaview Farms, Portrush, Limousin, 420kgs £1,450, 360kgs £1,300. C Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £1,340, 370kgs £1,220. Charles Kane, Ballintoy, Fleckvieh, 490kgs £1,460, 500kgs £1,630, 540kgs £1,700, 480kgs £1,460. Ronan McAfee, Ballymoney, Limousin, 230kgs £1,050, 360kgs £1,470, 370kgs £1,340, 300kgs £1,120, 230kgs £1,020. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 380kgs £1,590, 310kgs £1,380, 330kgs £1,410. WD Marshall, Clough, Belgian Blue, 390kgs £1,380, 400kgs £1,360, 410kgs £1,490, 430kgs £1,560, 450kgs £1,620, 420kgs £1,450, 400kgs £1,460, 530kgs £1,750, 430kgs £1,470, 400kgs £1,450, 435kgs £1,580. Liam Kirk, Coleraine, Friesian, 2, 540kgs £1,580, 2, 550kgs £1,570, 2, 540kgs £1,460, 2, 500kgs £1,420. Patricia McLaughlin, Armoy, Friesian, 460kgs £1,230. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 4, Aberdeen Angus, 290kgs £870. Robert McClure, Armoy, 2, Aberdeen Angus, 200kgs £700. Tom Fullerton, Maghera, 5, Friesian, 340kgs £810.
Heifers
Colm McFall, Ballycastle, Limousin, 560kgs £2,250, 550kgs £2,160, 540kgs £2,190, 500kgs £1,870, 520kgs £1,710, 400kgs £1,620. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 340kgs £1,230, 390kgs £1,270, 345kgs £1,300, 360kgs £1,270. Ronan McAfee, Ballymoney, Limousin, 350kgs £1,260, 250kgs £1,040, 300kgs £1,320, 270kgs £1,100, 305kgs £1,190, 270kgs £1,040. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 380kgs £1,280, 370kgs £1,230. WD Marshall, Clough, Belgian Blue, 480kgs £1,490, 400kgs £1,350. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Hereford, 400kgs £1,310, 420kgs £1,310, 420kgs £1,340, 310kgs £1,150, 330kgs £1,170.
Fat cows
Patrick McNeill, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 450kgs £1,420. WD Marshall, Clough, Hereford, 620kgs £1,530.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.