Steers selling to £1260 at Lisnaskea

This week steers sold to £1260 for a 600kg Aberdeen Angus (£210) with a 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£236).

Weanling heifers sold to £940 for a 425kg Limousin (£221) with smaller ones to £540 for a 220kg Simmental.

Weanling males sold to £865 for a 370kg Limousin (£234) with smaller ones selling to £590 for a 260kg Charolais.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand.

Sample prices

Store bullocks

Magheraveely producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£210) Newtownbutler producer 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£236) and Newtownbutler producer 440kg Limousin to £890 and 400kg Limousin to £880.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 425kg Limousin to £940 (£221) and 370kg Limousin to £790. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £760 and 380kg Limousin to £700. Kinawley producer 335kg Charolais to £735, 220kg Simmental to £540 and 245kg Charolais to £520. Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £545, 200kg Charolais to £450 and 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £400 and Enniskillen producer 300kg Hereford to £550.

Weanling males