Steers selling to £1260 at Lisnaskea
A smaller entry on Tuesday 23rd Novemeber at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.
This week steers sold to £1260 for a 600kg Aberdeen Angus (£210) with a 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£236).
Weanling heifers sold to £940 for a 425kg Limousin (£221) with smaller ones to £540 for a 220kg Simmental.
Weanling males sold to £865 for a 370kg Limousin (£234) with smaller ones selling to £590 for a 260kg Charolais.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand.
Sample prices
Store bullocks
Magheraveely producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£210) Newtownbutler producer 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£236) and Newtownbutler producer 440kg Limousin to £890 and 400kg Limousin to £880.
Weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 425kg Limousin to £940 (£221) and 370kg Limousin to £790. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £760 and 380kg Limousin to £700. Kinawley producer 335kg Charolais to £735, 220kg Simmental to £540 and 245kg Charolais to £520. Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £545, 200kg Charolais to £450 and 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £400 and Enniskillen producer 300kg Hereford to £550.
Weanling males
Magheraveely producer 370kg Limousin to £865 (£234) Newtownbutler producer 385kg Limousin to £830. Newtownbutler producer Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £800. Newtownbutler producer 315kg Limousin to £695 and 315kg Limousin to £635. Enniskillen producer 350kg Hereford to £680, 355kg Hereford to £650 and 280kg Hereford to £645. Boho producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £555. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £590. Corranny producer 225kg Limousin to £490 and 200kg Limousin to £410.