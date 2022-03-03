Steers selling to £1300 at Lisnaskea

This week steers sold to £1300 for a 610kg Charolais (£213) and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais to £1190.

Store heifers sold to £1130 for a 485Kg Charolais (£233).

Weanling males sold to £1150 for a 390kg Charolais (£270) and selling to £314 per 100kg for a 190kg Limousin to £565.

Weanling heifers sold to £1060 for a 420kg Limousin (£252) with smaller ones to £905 for a 345kg Charolais and a 175kg Charolais to £500.

Sample prices

Store bullocks

Lisnaskea producer 610kg Charolais to £1300 (£213); Lisnaskea producer 490kg Charolais to £1220 (£249) and 440kg Charolais to £1190 (£270); Lisbellaw producer 575kg Shorthorn to £1160. Lisnaskea producer 455kg Charolais to £1085. Rosslea producer 450kg Limousin to £970 and 415kg Simmental to £820.

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £1150 (£295) 395kg Charolais to £1110, 410kg Charolais to £1050, 390kg Charolais to £970, and 345kg Charolais to £880. Lisbellaw producer 410kg Charolais to £1040 (£253) 360kg Charolais to £1000 (£278) 275kg Charolais to £800 and 280kg Charolais to £780. Newtownbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £930 (£270) 355kg Charolais to £870 and 265kg Charolais to £760. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £845, 270kg Charolais to £780, 270kg Charolais to £760, 270kg Charolais to £720, 300kg Charolais to £715, 270kg Charolais to £705 and 285kg Charolais to £670. Newtownbutler producer 295kg Limousin to £780, 280kg Limousin to £740, 260kg Limousin to £730 and 190kg Limousin to £510. Fivemiletown producer 295kg Limousin to £765, 255kg Limousin to £715 and 265kg Limousin to £685. Newtownbutler producer 285kg Charolais to £720. Kinawley producer 230kg Charolais to £700 (£304); Lisnaskea producer 225kg Limousin t270kg Charolais to £740, 320kg Charolais to £720, 295kg Charolais to £710 and 255kg Charolais to £670. Lisnaskea producer to £595. Lisnaskea producer 190kg Limousin to £565 (£314).

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 420kg Limousin to £1060 (£252) Springfield producer 345kg Charolais to £905 (£262) 365kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £870, 285kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £800, 300kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £795, 310kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £760, and 350kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £730. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin to £845, 370kg Limousin to £840, 375kg Limousin to £835 and 340kg Limousin to £760. Garrison producer 375kg Limousin to £860 and 240kg Limousin to £590. Lisnaskea producer 285kg Charolais to £805 (£282) 300kg Charolais to £790, 290kg Charolais to £785, 270kg Charolais to £770 (£285) Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £760 and 300kg Charolais to £700. Garrison producer 255kg Limousin to £700 and 245kg Limousin to £700 and 305kg Charolais to £725. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Limousin to £640 and 265kg Limousin to £620. Kinawley producer 245kg Charolais to £680, 245kg Charolais to £570, 200kg Charolais to £510 and 175kg Charolais to £500.