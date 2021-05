Steers selling to £1,400 at Armoy Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Clarifying the rules for young tractor drivers

BYGONE DAYS: Ulster honey is ‘the best in the world’ meeting told

Ewes and lambs selling to £245 at Hilltown Mart

Sucklers selling to £1940 at Markethill Mart

NI Charolais club sale: Prestige Peter is the top priced bull in Swatragh at 5,500gns

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm sharp.

Steers sold to £1,400, heifers sold to £1,300 and fat cows made up to £1,100.

Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 10:27 am