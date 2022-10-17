Steers selling to £1,420 at Armoy
The final suckled calf sale of 2022 was a super trade with 180 head of calves offered for sale.
The show of junior calves was won by Messrs Brendan and Chris Butler, Ballyvoy in the bullock section with Mr Derek Creith, Mosside taking second place.
In the heifer section Mr James Delargy, Cushendall took both first and second places.
Leading prices
Steers
Jas Delargy, Cushendall, Charolais, 1470kgs £1,420, 370kgs £1,310, 420kgs £1,300, 440kgs £1,260, 380kgs £1,210, 310kgs £1,180, 360kgs £1,140, 370kgs £1,100. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 310kgs £1,350, 360kgs £1,220, 330kgs £1,010, 330kgs 3970, 290kgs £1890, 300kgs £910, 310kgs £950. V McHenry, Ballycastle, 300kgs £1,010, 310kgs £960, 400kgs £1,070. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 280kgs £850. Vincent McHenry, Torr, 400kgs £1,070, 310kgs £1,010, 280kgs £950. Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 415kgs £1,200, 325kgs £980, 370kgs £1,030, 440kgs £1,190. JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, Charolais, 300kgs £900, 290kgs £840, 380kgs £910. Gareth Neely, Macosquin, 300kgs £940. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, Charolais, 330kgs £930, 320kgs £920, 340kgs £910. Noel McAuley, Glenshesk, 260kgs £810, 230kgs £800. D McAlister, Glenann, 340kgs £860, 300kgs 3880, 280kg £870, 310kgs £940, 370kg £950. JJ McAlister, Glenann, 320kgs £950, 370kgs £1,070, 320kgs £920, 330kgs £920. Joe McQuilken, Rathlin, Limousin, 270kgs £750, 310kgs £800, 290kgs £830, 290kg £800. Peter McCurdy, Rathlin, Limousin, 350kgs £870.
Heifer calves
Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 340kgs £980, 320kgs £990, 350kgs £990. Gareth Neely, Coleraine, 300kgs £940, 305kgs £880, 350kgs £960. Noel McAuley, Glenshesk, 270kgs £810. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 320kgs £950. P McKendry, Glenbush, 340kgs £850. V McHenry, Torr, 310kgs £960, 300kgs £810, 290kgs £830, 340kgs £920. John Elliott, Loughguile, 330kgs £800, 340kgs £840. Robert McHenry, Torr, 300kgs £810. J McAlister, Glenann, 280kgs £780, 280kg £830.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
