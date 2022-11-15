Steers selling to £1,430 and heifers to £1,220 at Armoy
A smaller show ow 90 cattle on Monday night met with a very sharp trade for all sorts of cattle.
Steers sold to £1,430, heifers to £1,220 and fat cows to £1,160.
Leading prices
Steers
Most Popular
Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle, Charolais, 550kgs £1,330, 560kgs £1,330, 540kgs £1,330, 500kgs £1,240, 520kgs £1,210. Jas McNeill, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,140. Kenny Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Friesian, 650kgs £1,430, 570kgs £1,200, 530kgs £1,160. Chas Kane, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £1,280, 500kgs £1,080, 550kgs £1,140, 540kgs £1,110, 590kgs £1,250, 620kgs £1,330. Denise McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 300kgs £840. M Smith, Garvagh, Limousin, 530kgs £1,130, 620kgs £1,350. Lyle Booth, Larne, Hereford, 340kgs £780, 330kgs £780, 340kgs £750, 330kgs £790, 380kgs £800, 315kgs £780, 340kgs £750.
Heifers
Steven Hunter, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 540kgs £1,220, 550kgs £1,110. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Charolais, 500kgs £1,180, 505kgs £1,130. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, Hereford, 590kgs £1,180. John Cassley, Armoy, Shorthorn, 520kgs £1,150. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Limousin, 460kgs £880, 600kgs £1,070. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford, 480kgs £900, 420kgs £780. Brian McCluskey, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £1,150, 470kgs £950, 470kgs £920.
Fat cows sold to £1,160.
Advertisement
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye'.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.