Steers selling to £1,440 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

Bullocks selling to £1530 at Newtownstewart

Beef heifers selling to up to £1805 at Markethill

Fat cows selling to £1,240 at Swatragh

Cow and heifers selling to £1475 at Markethill

Clarifying the rules for young tractor drivers

Three brothers die in accident in manure pit

Top genetics to go under the hammer at Boghill Glamour dispersal sale

Ewes selling to £183 at Saintfield Mart

Beef cows selling to £1751 at Clogher Mart

Fat cows were a tremendous trade with a 700kgs Limousin cow at £1,220.

Heifers to £1,260 for 500kgs both from Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle.