Steers selling to £1480 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1290 for a 620kg Aberdeen Angus (208.00).

Fat cows sold to £1240 for a 765kg Aberdeen Angus (162.00).

Dropped calves sold to a height of £430 for a Aberdeen Angus bull.

Heifer calves cleared to £400 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1350 for a Simmental heifer with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to a height of £1190 for a 505kg Aberdeen Angus bull (236.00). While weanling heifers sold to £840 for 350kg Limousin (239.00).

Steers

Steer prices continue to hold firm to sell to a height of £1480 740kg Charolais (200.00) presented by D Daly, £1440 585kg Charolais (246.00), £1410 620kg Charolais (227.00), £1320 580kg Limousin (228.00); J Hamill £1430 600kg Limousin (238.00), £1380 615kg Limousin (224.00), £1300 550kg Charolais (236.00); W Neville £1350 590kg Charolais (229.00), £1320 600kg Charolais (220.00), £1220 555kg Charolais (220.00); D and J Kane £1120 510kg Limousin (220.00); J McDonald £1100 480kg Charolais (229.00); G O’Donnell £1050 465kg Charolais (226.00), £980 440kg Limousin (223.00), £980 425kg Limousin (231.00) and P Devlin £710 305kg Charolais (233.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1290 for a 620kg Aberdeen Angus (208.00) presented by J Tiffney, £1000 485kg Aberdeen Angus (206.00), £990 470kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00), £890 445kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00); D McDonald £1080 515kg Charolais (210.00); F O’Neill £1040 500kg Limousin (208.00); A McCammon £940 415kg Limousin (227.00); G O’Donnell £880 410kg Limousin (215.00) and a Fermanagh producer £680 330kg Charolais (206.00).

Fat cows sold to £1240 for a 765kg Aberdeen Angus (162.00) presented by G and A McCormack.

Dropped calves

A larger entry of dropped calves saw prices peak at £430 for a Aberdeen Angus bull calf presented by W Sloan; J McFarland £345 Simmental bull, £340 Simmental bull; R Fields £325 Limousin bull, £255 Limousin bull; S Montgomery £320 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; E McVeigh £300 Limousin bull; W Smith £280 Hereford bull; P Carberry £260 Limousin bull; Donmac Farms £255 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; Friesian bull calves sold from £40 to £155 for stronger sorts; heifer calves cleared to a height of £400 for a Aberdeen Angus presented by W Sloan, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Watt £360 Limousin heifer; T Irwin £250 Belgian Blue heifer and Donmac Farms £220 Belgian Blue heifer, £200 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings

Once again a quality entry of weanlings met a brisk trade to peak at £1190 for a super 505kg Aberdeen Angus bull stirk (236.00) presented by S Brady, £1080 460kg Charolais (235.00), £1040 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (252.00), £1020 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (256.00); T Lockhart £1100 410kg Charolais (268.00); S McCrory £1040 375kg Limousin (277.00), £1000 380kg Charolais (264.00), £950 390kg Limousin (244.00), £940 350kg Charolais (267.00), £705 255kg Charolais (277.00); I Haydock £740 305kg Aberdeen Angus (240.00), £700 285kg Aberdeen Angus (244.00), £690 285kg Aberdeen Angus (243.00), £690 270kg Aberdeen Angus (253.00), £640 260kg Aberdeen Angus (243.00) and S McAlister £645 245kg Belgian Blue (262.00), £630 230kg Belgian Blue (273.00), £525 195kg Limousin (271.00).