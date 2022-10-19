This week cows and calves sold to £1480 steers sold to £1150 for a 460kg Charolais (£250).

Weanling males sold to £1080 for a 380kg Charolais.

Smaller ones to £790 for a 305kg Limousin weanling heifers sold to £990 for a 455kg Charolais, smaller ones to £540 for a 200kg Limousin.

Sample prices as follows;

Cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer £1480 for Fleckvieh cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.

Store and weanling males

Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin to £1150 (£250) Aghalane producer 480kg Charolais to £1080 and 450kg Charolais to £1025. Florencecourt producer 440kg Shorthorn to £1080. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£279) and 355kg Charolais to £1000 (£282) Newtownbutler producer 455kg Simmental to £1030, 340kg Limousin to £840 and 305kg Limousin to £790. Magheraveely producer 535kg Simmental to £1020. Newtownbutler producer 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020, 370kg Limousin to £845 and 330kg Limousin to £755. Corranny producer 380kg Charolais to £1000 and 340kg Charolais to £940. Aghalane producer 320kg Charolais to £870. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Shorthorn to £860 and 340kg Charolais to £700. Lisnaskea producer 305kg Charolais to £830, 315kg Charolais to £810 and 275kg Charolais to £600. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Lbw. to £800 and 320kg Limousin to £690. Rosslea producer 270kg Charolais to £735 and 225kg Charolais to £710 (£316) Rosslea producer 290kg Limousin to £715. Florencecourt producer 250kg Shorthorn to £700 (£280) Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £700, 295kg Limousin to £685, 285kg Limousin to £660, 265kg Limousin to £645, and 245kg Limousin to £635.

Store and weanling heifers

Aghalane producer 455kg Charolais to £990 and 400kg Charolais to £860. Lisnaskea producer 435kg Charolais to £970 and 380kg Charolais to £890. Bellanaleck producer 365kg Charolais to £910, 390kg Charolais to £910, and 355kg Charolais to £840. Newtownbutler producer 395kg Simmental to £920, 350kg Charolais to £840 and 340kg Charolais to £770. Newtownbutler producer 405kg Limousin to £850, 340kg Limousin to £770 and 320kg Limousin to £740. Lisnaskea producer 335kg Charolais to £750 and 285kg Charolais to £690. Newtownbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £750, 325kg Charolais to £750, 320kg Charolais to £740 and 320kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Limousin to £680 and 250kg Limousin to £640. Corranny producer 295kg Charolais to £660. Rosslea producer 270kg Limousin to £660 and 210kg Limousin to £500. Rosslea producer 240kg Limousin to £610 and 200kg Limousin to £540. Magheraveely producer 250kg Hereford to £590 twice. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 x 2 and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 x 2