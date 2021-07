Steers selling to £1,510 at Armoy Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son) Mart: Cows and calves selling to up to £1900

Beef heifers selling to £1695 at Markethill Mart

Deadline looming for CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II) Course 2021/22

Cash flow management – challenges now arising on farms across NI

Poots invites Expressions of Interest for £12million Tier 2 of FBIS Capital

Farmer fined £2,750 for eartag and movement offences

Farmer in court for failing to provide BVD samples

Beef cows selling to a top price of £2091 at Clogher Mart

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

A and D Glass, Ballycastle, (Simmental), 640kgs £1,510, 560kgs £1,370, 580kgs £1,400, 510kgs £1,220, 500kgs £1,080, 540kgs £1,340. Bernard McKay, Cushendun, (Limousin), 340kgs £790. Brian McNichol, Limavady, (Limousin), 520kgs £1,140, 505kgs £1,150, 620kgs £1,250, 540kgs £1,160, 570 £1,210, 530kgs £1,090. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, (Belgian Blue), 640kgs £1,480. William Jamison, Armoy, (Aberdeen Angus), 570kgs £1,140. Donal Gillan, Ballymoney, (Simmental), 570kgs £1,200, 505kgs £1,040. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, (Charolais), 640kgs £1,470, 620kgs £1,260, 570kgs £1,210. Brian McNichol, Limavady, (Limousin), 520kgs £1,160, 510kgs £1,110. Pat McKay, Martinstown, (Limousin), 520kgs £1,040. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, (Limousin), 520kgs £1,050. Liam McAlister, Loughguile, (Aberdeen Angus), 440kgs £880, 410kgs £910.

Fat cows made up to £1,200 and springing heifers made up to £1,340.

Heifers sold to £1,510 for 640kgs.

Steers sold to a top price of £1,510 for a 660kgs Charolais.