Steers selling to £1,520 at Armoy

Sale every Monday at 6.30pm.

T and T Wilson, Armoy, Limousin, 670kgs £1,500, 700kgs £1,520. John McAuley, The Vow, Charolais, 440kgs £1,070, 500kgs £1,160, 505kgs £1,130, 410kgs £940, 490kgs £1,200. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, Salers, 500kgs £1,150, 530kgs £1,160, 520kgs £1,190. John McIlrath, Ballymena, Charolais, 390kgs £890, 400kgs £910. John McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais, 400kgs £980. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Simmental, 540kgs £1,170, 560kgs £1,130. G A Rea, Finvoy, Charolais, 360kgs £840, 340kgs £760. David McMichael, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,280. Iain Mathews, Ballintoy, Charolais, 290kgs £790, 360kgs £870, 340kgs £70, 300kgs £750. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 590kgs £1,190, 600kgs £1,220. John McGowan, Ballycastle, Charolais, 470kgs £1,000, 400kgs £890. Sean McBride, Fairhead, Limousin, 490kgs £1,120. John Heaney, Bushmills, Friesian, 600kgs, £1,110, 780kgs £1,430, 670kgs £1,200, 680kgs £1,200. Damian McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 700kgs £1,280, 660kgs £1,200. John McAuley, Ballymoney, Charolais, 500kgs £1,070, 470kgs £1,020, 500kgs £1,080, 510kgs £1,080, 490kgs £1,010. Linda Henry, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 260kgs £620, 260kgs £620, 310kgs £710. Sam Oliver, Limavady, Friesian, 750kgs £1,400, 650kgs £1,170, 590kgs £1,080. T and T Wilson, Armoy, Limousin, 690kgs £1,400, 730kgs £1,440. Brian McAlister, Dervock, Limousin, 490kgs £930.

Heifers selling to £1,210 for 560kgs and fat cows selling to up to £1,180.