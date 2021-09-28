Steers selling to £1,530 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

50 years of the Northern Ireland Simmental Club

Sucklers selling to £1860 at Markethill

Suffolks selling to a top price of £140 at Armoy

Store lambs selling to 654ppk at Hilltown

Cattle go home early from Balmoral after pneumonia cases are detected

UTV at the Show’ – a Balmoral Show special

Ulster Bank delivers support for dairy farmer during lockdown

Calved heifer sells for £2270 at Clogher

Most appropriately dressed lady and gent crowned at 2021 Balmoral Show

Balmoral Show: Attendances in line with projections say organisers

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Richard McVicker, Bushmills, Parthenais, 430kgs £1,090. Robt Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 700kgs £1,520, 750kgs £1,500, 740kgs £1,480. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 450kgs £1,000, 430kgs, £1,000. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 480kgs £1,150, 500kgs £1,100, 480kgs £1,090. Francis Mulvenna, Glenarm, Limousin, 530kgs £1,270, 520kgs £1,200. John McAuley, Ballymoney, Charolais, 520kgs £1,230, 510kgs £1,260, 570kgs £1,130, 510kgs £1,080. Sean Scullion, Glenarm, Charolais, 370kgs £860. Sean McNaughton, Loughguile, Fleckvieh, 610kgs £1,180, 740kgs £1,340, 680kgs £1,250, 720kgs £1,340. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 530kgs £1,070. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Friesian, 640kgs £1,200, 600kgs £1,140, 620kgs £1,110. Raymond Dunlop, Bushmills, Friesian, 610kgs £1,190. J Rea, Finvoy, Hereford, 360kgs £750. J Scullion, Ahoghill, Limousin, 440kgs £960. Thomas Adams, Mosside, Limousin, 550kgs £1,110. Sam Gaston, Dunloy, Charolais, 680kgs £1,480, 600kgs £1,250, 700kgs £1,400. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Friesian, 590kgs £1,000, 610kgs £1,140, 630kgs £1,180, 640kgs £1,140. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Friesian, 570kgs £960. W A McIntyre, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs £780. Richard Loughrey, Limavady, Friesian, 630kgs £1,170. John McAuley, The Vow, Simmental, 460kgs £980, 500kgs £1,130, 520kgs £1,070. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 620kgs £1,140, 640kgs £1,100.

Steers sold to £1,530, heifers to £1,280 and fat cows to £1,150.