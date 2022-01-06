Steers selling to £1540 at Dungannon

Heifers cleared to £1200 for a 490kg Charolais (245.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £350 for a Limousin bull while heifer calves sold to £310 Shorthorn.

Suckled cows sold to £1200 for Shorthorn beef heifer springing.

Weanling sold to £1115 for a 450kg Saler steer (247.00).

While weanling heifers topped at £665 for a 265kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (250.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a height of £1540 for a 650kg Charolais (237.00) presented by S Casey, £1480 590kg Charolais (251.00), £1400 600kg Charolais (233.00); J Casey £1250 530kg Limousin (236.00), £1140 525kg Shorthorn beef (217.00); C Badger £1240 565kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00) and S Hawkes £1190 505kg Charolais (236.00), £980 440kg Shorthorn beef (223.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices cleared to a height of £1200 490kg Charolais (245.00) presented by S Hawkes, £970 435kg Charolais (223.00); R Quinn £1120 510kg Belgian Blue (220.00), £1120 545kg Belgian Blue (206.00), £1040 495kg Belgian Blue (210.00); C Donaghy £1000 440kg Charolais (227.00), £890 405kg Limousin (220.00) and G McCarragher £970 470kg Aberdeen Angus (206.00), £900 430kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00), £890 430kg Aberdeen Angus (207.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped Calves cleared to £350 for a Limousin bull presented by S Montgomery; D Gallagher £330 Charolais bull; S Quinn £320 Charolais bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; J S and G Faulkner £290 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £260 Belgian Blue bull, £240 Belgian Blue bull; W and H Gourley £270 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls and M Bloomer £250 Limousin bull.

Heifer calves topped at £310 Shorthorn beef heifer K Henry, £285 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Her heifer; G Hazlett £300 Her heifer; D Birney £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Campbell £265 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer; D Gallagher £260 Charolais bull; Donmac Farms £240 Belgian Blue heifer; J and S Faulkner £235 Belgian Blue heifer and J McReynolds £235 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Weanlings

A quality entry of weanlings saw prices peak at £1115 for a 450kg Saler steer (247.00) presented J Bloomer, £1090 435kg Simmental (251.00), £1050 380kg Charolais (276.00), £1040 410kg Charolais (253.00); M Mullan £1060 415kg Charolais (254.00), £1050 395kg Charolais (266.00), £990 380kg Charolais (259.00), £980 345kg Charolais (282.00), £950 370kg Charolais (256.00), £840 320kg Limousin (262.00), £730 250kg Charolais (285.00); P McElhone £1050 375kg Charolais (279.00), £1010 370kg Charolais (271.00), £990 415kg Charolais (239.00); B Daly £990 380kg Limousin (261.00), £880 320kg Limousin (272.00); D and J Kane £790 310kg Charolais (253.00), £700 280kg Limousin (251.00).