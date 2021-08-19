Steers selling to £1550 at Dungannon

Dropped calves sold to a top price of £460 for a Limousin bull while heifer calves topped at £430 for a Charolais.

Weanlings sold to a top price of £1000 for a 390kg Limousin male.

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1550 675kg Limousin (230.00) presented by Leslie Kerr, Dungannon farmer £1480 690kg Limousin (214.00), £1470 710kg Limousin (207.00), £1260 625kg Hereford (202.00) Leslie Kerr £1460 665kg Charolais (219.50), £1420 650kg Charolais (218.50) £1360 660kg Limousin (206.00) £1270 600kg Charolais (210.00) Gilbert Neville £1460 680kg Hereford (215.00) £1240 570kg (218.00) Patrick Doran £1410 685kg Belgian Blue(206.00) J and M Greenaway £1350 600kg Charolais (225.00), £1300 560kg Charolais (230.00); £1130 525kg Charolais (215.20), A Marshall £1200 610kg Limousin (200.00) and Edmund Henry £1130 595kg (190.00) Belgian Blue.

Heifers

A quality entry of heifers saw prices peak at £1500 675kg Charolais (222.00) presented by B McVeigh, £1500 685kg Charolais (219.00), £1470 640kg Charolais (230.00 £1380 615kg Limousin (225.00) £1380 615kg Charolais (225.00), J Redmond £1270 525kg Limousin (242.00), £1160 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (237.00), £1150 535kg Limousin ( 215.00), £1100 515kg Belgian Blue (214.00) J and J Livestock £1160 540kg Charolais (215.00), £920.00 450kg Charolais (205.00) W Johnston £1070 475kg Charolais (226.00), £1050 470kg Charolais (224.00) and G Heenan £870 405kg Limousin (215.00).

Dropped calves

A great entry of calves saw prices peak at £460 for a Limousin bull presented by J Gervin, £430 Charolais heifer, £380 Charolais bull, £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £330 Limousin bull, Cadian producer £400 Hereford bull, £395 Shorthorn bull, £350 Shorthorn bull x 2, Donmac Farms £375 Belgian Blue heifer, £370 Belgian Blue bull, £370 Belgian Blue heifer, £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, Dungannon producer £340 Belgian Blue bull, K Henry £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, T Irwin £310 Belgian Blue bull, W Campbell £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer x 2, J Teague £310 Hereford bull, Divernag Ltd £310 Belgian Blue bull, £305 Belgian Blue bull, £295 Belgian Blue bull,, Sean Donaghy £300 Belgian Blue bull and Patrick Teague £295 Hereford heifer, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanling