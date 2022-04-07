Steers selling to £1580 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1570 for a 640kg Charolais (245.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1350 for a 665kg Limousin (203.00).

Meanwhile dropped calves cleared to £390 for a two week old Charolais bull and heifer calves to £325 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling sold to 1230 for a 400kg Belgian Blue steer (308.00).

While weanling heifers topped at £910 for a 430kg Charolais (212.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1580 for a 655kg Charolais (241.00) presented by L McElroy, £1500 605kg Charolais (248.00), £1480 550kg Charolais (269.00); W Nicholson £1480 625kg Charolais (237.00), £1470 625kg Charolais (235.00); S Casey £1360 540kg Charolais (252.00), £1340 550kg Charolais (244.00) and W Cairns £1340 535kg Limousin (251.00), £1330 515kg Limousin (258.00), £1250 515kg Limousin (243.00), £1140 430kg Limousin (265.00).

Heifers

A quality entry of heifers saw one of the best trades so far this year to peak at £1570 for a 640kg Charolais (245.00) presented by G Boden, £1500 630kg Charolais (238.00), £1500 615kg Charolais (244.00), £1490 580kg Charolais (257.00), £1430 585kg Charolais (244.00); J and J Livestock £1560 640kg Charolais (244.00), £1540 585kg Limousin (263.00), £1540 620kg Limousin (248.00); A McGurk £1520 645kg Hereford (236.00), £1290 545kg Charolais (237.00), £1250 535kg Charolais (234.00), £1240 520kg Charolais (239.00); J Holland £1480 620kg Charolais (239.00); E McCann £1480 595kg Charolais (249.00), £1470 580kg Charolais (253.00), £1460 570kg Charolais (256.00), £1380 580kg Charolais (238.00); S O’Neill £1380 560kg Limousin (246.00), £1360 540kg Limousin (252.00) and B Holland £1370 580kg Charolais (236.00), £1160 490kg Charolais (237.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1350 for a 665kg Limousin (203.00) presented by P Hughes, £1220 580kg Limousin (210.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices continue to improve to peak at £390 for a Charolais bull presented by V Rafferty; S McMullan £380 Belgian Blue bull, £370 Limousin bull; C Loughran £375 x 3 Limousin bulls; a local farmer £355 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Wilkinson £320 Belgian Blue bull; M Bloomer £300 x 2 Limousin bulls, £270 Limousin bull and I and S Marshall £265 Hereford bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £325 Aberdeen Angus presented by S McMullan, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; L Heslip £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £295 Belgian Blue heifer; Churchview Farms £260 Belgian Blue heifer and I Henry £250 x 2 Limousin heifers.

Weanlings

Weanling prices remain steady to peak at £1230 for a super 400kg Limousin steer (308.00) presented by K Fox, £1120 410kg Simmental (272.00), £750 285kg Charolais (265.00); M Quinn £1130 400kg Limousin (281.00), £990 400kg Limousin (248.00), £900 360kg Limousin (250.00); J and G English £1040 415kg Charolais (251.00); V Kelly £865 330kg Charolais (260.00); P McCrory £790 300kg Limousin (265.00); D and J Kane £750 300kg Limousin (250.00), £740 280kg Limousin (264.00); R Williamson £650 245kg Hereford (263.00); D Allen £600 225kg Charolais (266.00) and C Fox £570 225kg Charolais (253.00).