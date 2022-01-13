Steers selling to £1600 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1580 630kg Charolais (251.00).

Dropped calves sold to a height of £380 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull.

Heifer calves sold to £335 Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1490 for a Simmental cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanling sold to £1310 450kg Limousin bull (291.00).

Weanling heifers cleared to £990 390kg Charolais (252.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1600 for a 655kg Limousin (244.00) presented by J Reid, £1560 655kg Limousin (238.00), £1280 540kg Limousin (237.00)9; J Somerville £1580 700kg Charolais (226.00); W Neville £1340 540kg Limousin (248.00), £1260 520kg Limousin (242.00), £1250 540kg Limousin (232.00), £1230 525kg Limousin (234.00), £1190 490kg Limousin (243.00) and D McCulla £1140 485kg Charolais (235.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices remain brisk trade to peak at £1580 630kg Charolais (251.00) presented by G McMaster, £1400 590kg Limousin (237.00), £1260 555kg Charolais (227.00); B McVeigh £1430 625kg Belgian Blue (229.00); S Ewing £1400 605kg Hereford (231.00), £1370 530kg Charolais (259.00), £1300 560kg Charolais (232.00), £1280 555kg Charolais (231.00), £1260 570kg Charolais (221.00), £1240 560kg Charolais (221.00), £1150 490kg Charolais (235.00); J Somerville £1350 630kg Belgian Blue (214.00); E Burns £1330 550kg Simmental (242.00); C Ewing £1260 530kg Charolais (238.00), £1180 465kg Charolais (254.00), £1150 515kg Limousin (223.00), £1080 460kg Charolais (235.00) and B Quinn £1180 500kg Limousin (236.00), £1160 500kg Aberdeen Angus (232.00), £1160 485kg Charolais (239.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of dropped calves saw prices peak at £380 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull presented by S Johnston, £370 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, £355 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; D Jackson £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 Belgian Blue bull; A Rafferty £315 Limousin bull; B O’Neill £285 Aberdeen Angus bull; R and A Burns £280 Belgian Blue bull; S Quinn £260 Aberdeen Angus bull, £255 Belgian Blue bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull and Friesian bulls sold from £30 to £75.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £335 Blonde d’Aquitaine presented by S Johnston, £330 x 2 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifers, £315 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer, £300 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer; D Jackson £325 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £300 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers and S Quinn £255 Charolais heifer.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1490 for a Simmental cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot and in-calf heifers sold to £1100 for a Simmental.

Weanlings

Once again a large entry of quality weanlings sold to a height of £1310 for a 450kg Limousin bull (291.00) presented by T Singleton, £1080 395kg Limousin (275.00), £1000 410kg Limousin (244.00); B McCann £1110 380kg Charolais (293.00), £750 290kg Charolais (259.00); A Somerville £955 380kg Limousin (250.00), £800 295kg Limousin (270.00); S and G O’Neill £900 330kg Limousin (270.00), £900 340kg Limousin (265.00), £900 345kg Limousin (260.00), £900 350kg Limousin (256.00), £890 315kg Limousin (284.00); M Mullin £880 355kg Limousin (248.00), £860 315kg Limousin (273.00), £830 280kg Limousin (295.00), £810 290kg Limousin (280.00), £805 290kg Limousin (279.00), £740 290kg Limousin (254.00); R Totten £780 280kg Charolais (279.00), £725 265kg Charolais (273.00) and H Thompson £770 290kg Belgian Blue (265.00).