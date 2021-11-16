Steers selling to £1,640 at Armoy
A good show of mostly plainer cattle met with a great trade.
Buyers wanted housed warmer cattle and were prepared to pay for them.
Steers sold to £1,640 for 760kgs, heifers to £1,440 for 730kgs, fat cows mad up to £1,260 for 860kgs.
Leading prices
Jas McKendry, Turnagrove, Charolais, 760kgs £1,640. Winston Taggart, Charolais, 310kgs £740, 360kgs £750, 270kgs £690. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, Charolais, 380kgs £850, 330kgs £800, 300kgs £770, 300kgs £770. Alexander O’Neill, Glenarm, Charolais, 650kgs £1,450. Jas McKendry, Turnagrove, Shorthorn, 660kgs £1,320. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £1,190, 650kgs £1,200, 540kgs £1,110, 540kgs £1,030. Wm Jamison, Belgian Blue, 600kgs £1,210, 600kgs £1,180. Andrew Wylie, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 510kgs £1,040. W and D McKinley, Loughguile, Limousin, 440kgs £940, 400kgs £810. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Friesian, 640kgs £1,240, 660kgs £1,250, 600kgs £1,140, 580kgs £1,050. Wm Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 400kgs £870, 400kgs £850, 380kgs £800. Wm Jamison, Friesian, 6870kgs £1,170. Jas McKendry, Ballymoney, Shorthorn, 700kgs £1,300. B and McCollum, Loughguile, Friesian, 600kgs £1,040, 650kgs £1,140.
Heifers
Wm McKinley, Armoy, Limousin, 730kgs £1,440. Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm, Charolais, 570kgs £1,280, 640kgs £1,380. Sammy Johnston, Bushmills, Simmental, 410kgs £840, 440kgs £870. Wm Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 400kgs £850. M Wright, Carnlough, Limousin, 350ks £700.
Fat cows
David Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 900kgs, £1,200. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 860kgs £1,260, 600kgs £840, 610kgs £840. Catherine Quinn, Cushendall, Belgian Blue, 760kgs £1,110. Geo Henry, Ballycastle, Shorthorn, 575kgs £940. M Wright, Carnlough, Shorthorn, 800kgs £1,000.
