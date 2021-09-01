Steers selling to £1640 at Dungannon Mart

Meanwhile heifers topped at £1600 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus (229.00).

Dropped calves topped at £440 for a Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves sold to £315 Charolais.

Weanlings sold to £1015 for a 430kg Charolais steer (235.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £890 420kg Charolais (211.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain very strong to peak at £1640 730kg Charolais (225.00) presented by J Reid, £1590 640kg Limousin (248.00); G McCann £1270 435kg Charolais (292.00), £1270 445kg Charolais (285.00), £1250 470kg Charolais (266.00), £1210 475kg Charolais (255.00), £1200 470kg Limousin (255.00), £1200 515kg Charolais (233.00); E Conroy £1180 525kg Limousin (225.00); J McCreery £1080 415kg Charolais (260.00); Mountview Cattle £1040 375kg Charolais (277.00), £950 365kg Charolais (260.00), £800 340kg Charolais (235.00) and P O’Neill £990 440kg Charolais (225.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices reached a height of £1600 700kg Aberdeen Angus (229.00) presented by M Courtney; B Hamill £1560 670kg Charolais (233.00), £1520 670kg Charolais (227.00), £1440 665kg Limousin (216.00), £1430 665kg Charolais (215.00), £1220 550kg Charolais (222.00); L Willis £1290 535kg Charolais (241.00), £1250 520kg Charolais (240.00), £1100 460kg Limousin (239.00), £1070 440kg Limousin (243.00); T Boden £1210 565kg Limousin (214.00), £1200 535kg Limousin (224.00) and D Nelson £1170 510kg Limousin (229.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to a height of £440 for a Belgian Blue bull Calf presented by V Campbell; Donmac Farms £430 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £420 Aberdeen Angus bull, £380 Belgian Blue bull, £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Belgian Blue bull; D Matthews £360 Charolais bull, £270 Charolais bull; E McVeigh £340 Limousin bull; D Downey £315 x 2 Hereford bulls and W Farr £310 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £40 to £90 While older sorts sold from £110 to £255.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £315 Belgian Blue presented by Donmac Farms, £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £310 Belgian Blue heifer, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E McVeigh £310 Limousin heifer; A Daly £285 Belgian Blue heifer; R and S Brown £265 Belgian Blue heifer and a Sixmilecross producer £250 Limousin heifer.

Weanlings

A plainer entry of weanlings sold to £1015 for a 430kg steer (231.00) presented by J J Donnelly, £880 375kg Charolais (235.00); M McSorley £990 430kg Limousin (226.00) and J Weir £710 255kg Charolais (280.00).