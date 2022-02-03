Steers selling to £1650 at Dungannon

Heifers peaked at £1630 755kg Charolais (216.00).

Fat cows sold to £1120 705kg Aberdeen Angus (159.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £390 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £350 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows topped at £1200 for a Simmental heifer springing.

Weanlings sold to £1070 for a 500kg Charolais (215.00).

Weanling males sold to £1050 for a 400kg Charolais (262.00) and as far as 333p per 100kg far a 295kg Charolais at £980.

Steers

A similar entry of steers saw prices top at £1650 for A 725kg presented by G Allen, £1590 715kg Limousin (222.00), £1370 595kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (230.00); D Cush £1440 645kg Limousin (223.00), £1430 635kg Limousin (225.00), £1350 595kg Limousin (227.00), £1240 535kg Limousin (232.00); W Neville £1380 555kg Limousin (249.00), £1200 540kg Limousin (222.00); O Cunningham £1355 605kg Aberdeen Angus (224.00); W Nicholson £1320 595kg Charolais (222.00), £1180 535kg Charolais (221.00); T and M Harrison £1320 530kg Limousin (249.00), £1230 485kg Limousin (254.00); F McKenna £1170 515kg Limousin (227.00), £1060 445kg Limousin (238.00), £1010 400kg Limousin (253.00), £920 375kg Limousin (245.00), £910 405kg Limousin (225.00); D and J Kane £1140 505kg Limousin (226.00); B Conlon £1050 460kg Limousin (228.00) and C Kerr £900 390kg Limousin (231.00).

Heifers

All sizes of heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1630 755kg Charolais (216.00) presented by O Traynor; S and P Goodwin £1600 730kg Limousin (219.00), £1400 625kg Limousin (224.00), £1240 555kg Limousin (223.00); H Cairns £1440 585kg Charolais (246.00), £1360 545kg Charolais (250.00), £1270 560kg Charolais (227.00), £1210 535kg Charolais (226.00); M Harrison £1430 570kg Limousin (251.00), £1330 545kg Limousin (244.00), £1280 565kg Limousin (227.00); H McClelland £1295 560kg Charolais (231.00), £1190 520kg Charolais (229.00), £1080 480kg Charolais (225.00); H Kerr £1290 570kg Aberdeen Angus (226.00); D Cush £1270 550kg Limousin (231.00), £1260 520kg Limousin (242.00), £1210 545kg Limousin (222.00); G Bowden £1240 540kg Charolais (230.00), £1230 555kg Charolais (222.00), £1220 555kg Charolais (220.00); B Daly £1100 495kg Charolais (222.00), £960 415kg Charolais (231.00), £910 355kg Charolais (256.00) and D Rafferty £1060 465kg Charolais (228.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1120 for a 705kg Aberdeen Angus (159.00) presented by C Kerr.

Dropped calves

A sharper demand for calves saw a top price paid of £390 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by S McMullan; S Quinn £385 Belgian Blue bull; M Redmond £385 Hereford bull, £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Watson £365 Aberdeen Angus bull, £310 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Allen £345 Hereford bull, £250 Hereford bull; P Carberry £310 Limousin bull; C Elkin £290 Aberdeen Angus bull and Friesian bulls sold from £40 to £145 for stronger sorts.

Heifer calves peaked at £350 x 5 Aberdeen Angus heifers presented by S McMullan; J Allen £320 Belgian Blue heifer; S Quinn £315 Charolais heifer, £260 Belgian Blue heifer; P Kelly £300 Limousin heifer; D Foreman £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; T Watson £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer and a Cookstown farmer £285 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1200 Simmental heifer springing presented by a Dungannon producer.

Weanlings

Weanling prices continue to strengthen with male calves selling to £1050 for a 400kg Charolais (261.00) presented by B Forbes, £1050 415kg Charolais (252.00), £900 355kg Charolais (253.00); J Fox £1020 330kg Charolais (308.00); D Haughian £1000 325kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (307.00), £940 315kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (297.00), £800 290kg Limousin (275.00), £770 265kg Limousin (288.00), £760 260kg Limousin (294.00); R Douglas £980 295kg Charolais (333.00), £860 320kg Charolais (270.00), £860 310kg Charolais (277.00), £850 x 2 245kg Charolais (346.00), £850 265kg Charolais (321.00), £730 265kg Charolais (277.00); D Knipe £965 290kg Charolais (332.00), £860 310kg Charolais (278.00); I and S McAleece £910 350kg Simmental (260.00); R Boyd £850 315kg Limousin (270.00) and E McSorley £780 x 2 315kg Aberdeen Angus (246.00) and B Daly £620 220kg Limousin (282.00).