Steers selling to £1650 at Dungannon

While heifers cleared to £1610 605kg Charolais (266.00).

Fat cows sold to £1320 for a 590kg Stabiliser (224.00).

Dropped calves sold to £350 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls and heifer calves to £350 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1600 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings peaked at £1170 for a 480kg Limousin bull (244.00).

Weanlings heifers sold to £990 475kg Limousin (208.00).

Steers

Steers prices remain very strong to peak at £1650 for a 655kg (252.00) presented by S Kirkland, £1650 665kg Charolais (248.00), £1470 605kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (243.00), £1430 595kg Limousin (240.00); J Cranston £1640 620kg Charolais (265.00), £1480 530kg Charolais (279.00), £1450 545kg Charolais (266.00), £1420 525kg Charolais (271.00), £1180 465kg Saler (254.00), £1150 425kg Charolais (271.00); J Hanna £1590 600kg Limousin (265.00), £1490 625kg Simmental (238.00); A Walsh £1510 640kg Charolais (236.00), £1480 610kg Limousin (243.00), £1470 635kg Charolais (232.00); J Rafferty £1480 630kg Limousin (235.00); J Hamill £1400 520kg Charolais (269.00); P McVeigh £1360 585kg Simmental (233.00), £1120 475kg Hereford (236.00); D Allen £1280 540kg Simmental (237.00), £1160 495kg Limousin (234.00) and J Brush £1155 440kg Charolais (263.00), £1000 410kg Limousin (244.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £1610 605kg Charolais (266.00) presented by G Boden, £1570 615kg Charolais (255.00), £1540 600kg Charolais (257.00), £1490 595kg Charolais (250.00), £1490 610kg Charolais (244.00); E McCann £1490 610kg Charolais (244.00), £1190 505kg Limousin (236.00); O Cairns £1450 590kg Limousin (246.00), £1320 560kg Limousin (236.00), £1320 570kg Limousin (232.00), £1300 565kg Limousin (230.00); P J Robinson £1410 580kg Limousin (243.00); S O’Neill £1400 555kg Limousin (252.00), £1350 565kg Charolais (239.00); W Somerville £1400 580kg Limousin (250.00); P Quinn £1385 555kg Limousin (250.00), £1260 510kg Limousin (247.00), £985 420kg Limousin (235.00); S Carberry £1170 490kg Limousin (239.00); A Moy producer £1140 480kg Limousin (238.00); R Potter £1120 480kg Charolais (233.00); J Hamill £1100 430kg Charolais (256.00), £1060 450kg Charolais (236.00) and J Quinn £820 340kg Limousin (241.00), £770 305kg Limousin (253.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1320 for a 590kg Stabiliser (224.00) presented by TD Forbes and B Rafferty £930 520kg Shorthorn (179.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calves peaked at £350 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls presented by a Dungannon Producer, £350 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; S Johnston £345 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, £250 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, £245 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; J Maxwell £340 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Sloan £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Bloomer £265 Limousin bull and M Ewing £245 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £350 for a Aberdeen Angus presented by a Dungannon producer; J Hanna £300 Hereford heifer; J Stephens £295 Simmental heifer; Crewehill Farms £275 Charolais heifer; J Maxwell £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Johnston £255 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer, £250 x 2 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifers; M Ewing £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer and I and S Marshall £235 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1600 for a Hereford cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by P Johnston; in-calf cows sold to £1350 for a Limousin presented by M Rowe, £1320 Aberdeen Angus cow, £1260 Limousin cow.

Weanlings

Weanling prices remain strong to peak at £1170 480kg Limousin bull (244.00) presented J Woods, £1100 425kg Charolais (259.00); W McElmurry £1110 465kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (239.00); C McElmurry £1070 405kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (264.00), £860 315kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (272.00); S Carberry £1000 395kg Limousin (252.00), £850 320kg Limousin (265.00); H Rainey £975 325kg Limousin (300.00); F McConville £970 340kg Limousin (283.00); B McKeown £900 295kg Limousin (305.00), £870 295kg Charolais (295.00), £820 285kg Limousin (286.00), £795 270kg Charolais (293.00), £780 280kg Charolais (276.00), £600 225kg Charolais (266.00); J Waugh £875 310kg Charolais (283.00), £775 295kg Charolais (261.00), £770 300kg Charolais (258.00) and N Ellison £800 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (284.00), £760 275kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (276.00).