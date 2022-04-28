Steers selling to £1660 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1650 665kg Limousin (248.00).
Fat cows sold to £950 for a 605kg Hereford (157.00).
Dropped calves sold to £370 for a Simmental bull.
Heifer calves sold to £340 Charolais.
Weanlings cleared to £1140 385kg Limousin steer (294.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £890 for a 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (228.00).
Steers
Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1660 for a 735kg Shorthorn beef (226.00) presented by A Walsh, £1640 690kg Charolais (238.00), £1510 640kg Charolais (236.00), £1440 560kg Charolais (257.00), £1410 595kg Charolais (237.00); M Daly £1570 610kg Limousin (257.00); P McKee £1500 640kg Limousin (234.00); A Neale £1460 595kg Aberdeen Angus (245.00); A McGurk £1440 585kg Limousin (246.00), £1420 580kg Limousin (245.00), £1390 550kg Charolais (253.00), £1340 540kg Limousin (248.00); J B Conroy £1440 620kg Simmental (232.00), £1430 615kg Shorthorn (233.00); M Cardwell £1435 590kg Charolais (243.00), £1410 570kg Charolais (247.00); A Hadden £1410 520kg Limousin (271.00); T Brown £1390 555kg Limousin (251.00), £1330 550kg Charolais (242.00); J Gormley £1370 575kg Charolais (238.00), £1200 470kg Simmental (255.00); P Quinn £1360 565kg Limousin (241.00); M Greenaway £1320 545kg Charolais (242.00), £1240 525kg Charolais (236.00), £1200 505kg Hereford (238.00), £1150 465kg Hereford (247.00), £1150 475kg Charolais (242.00); S Carberry £1290 490kg Limousin (263.00); E Jameson £1180 480kg Limousin (246.00); a Ballygawley producer £1060 410kg Limousin (259.00), £1060 445kg Aberdeen Angus (238.00), £1000 420kg Simmental (238.00) and R Lough £1010 420kg Hereford (241.00).
Heifers
Once again a brisk demand for heifers saw a top price paid of £1650 665kg Limousin (248.00) presented by A Hadden, £1460 550kg Limousin (265.00), £1120 475kg Limousin (236.00); G Boden £1560 620kg Charolais (252.00), £1520 605kg Charolais (251.00), £1470 565kg Charolais (260.00), £1450 585kg Charolais (248.00); H McClelland £1530 625kg Charolais (245.00), £1370 565kg Charolais (243.00); O Cairns £1520 610kg Limousin (249.00), £1330 555kg Limousin (240.00), £1190 505kg Limousin (236.00); A Neale £1380 575kg Limousin (240.00), £1350 530kg Limousin (255.00), £1240 525kg Limousin (236.00); P Quinn £1380 540kg Belgian Blue (256.00), £1260 515kg Limousin (245.00); J McClean £1340 565kg Charolais (237.00), £1330 555kg Limousin (240.00); E Gillespie £1320 555kg Limousin (238.00), £1140 480kg Limousin (238.00); J Gormley £1270 500kg Charolais (254.00); Mountview Farms £1240 515kg Limousin (241.00); T Boden £1180 455kg Charolais (259.00), £1170 480kg Charolais (244.00) and P O’Kane £1120 470kg Limousin (238.00), £910 370kg Charolais (246.00), £900 380kg Charolais (237.00), £880 370kg Charolais (238.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calf prices remain steady to top at £370 for a Simmental bull calf presented by R Fields, £235 Simmental bull; S Johnston £370 Simmental bull; J McGurk £360 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; D and D Graydon £270 Hereford bull, £240 Belgian Blue bull; D Barker £240 Aberdeen Angus bull and R Hughes £235 Hereford bull.
Friesian bull calves sold from £38 to £200 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £340 for a Charolais presented by J McGurk; D and D Graydon £325 Hereford heifer, £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £230 Saler heifer; R and A Burns £225 Belgian Blue heifer; R Hughes £220 x 6 Hereford heifers and K Wilkinson £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Weanlings
Weanlings sold to a solid trade to peak at £1140 385kg Limousin steer (294.00) presented by S Carberry, £1140 420kg Limousin (270.00), £1130 430kg Limousin (263.00), £1120 405kg Limousin (275.00), £1110 410kg Limousin (271.00), £1110 415kg Limousin (268.00), £1100 390kg Limousin (281.00), £1080 415kg Limousin (259.00), £1080 390kg Limousin (276.00), £1080 375kg Limousin (288.00), £940 340kg Limousin (274.00); T Lester £1060 385kg Limousin (275.00) and J McSorley £840 330kg Charolais (254.00), £810 325kg Limousin (250.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £890 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (228.00) presented by J Dickson, £860 355kg Charolais (242.00), £810 355kg Charolais (229.00); J McSorley £760 315kg Limousin (241.00) and M Rowe £600 280kg Stabiliser (215.00).