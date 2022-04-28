Steers selling to £1660 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1650 665kg Limousin (248.00).

Fat cows sold to £950 for a 605kg Hereford (157.00).

Dropped calves sold to £370 for a Simmental bull.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifer calves sold to £340 Charolais.

Weanlings cleared to £1140 385kg Limousin steer (294.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £890 for a 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (228.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1660 for a 735kg Shorthorn beef (226.00) presented by A Walsh, £1640 690kg Charolais (238.00), £1510 640kg Charolais (236.00), £1440 560kg Charolais (257.00), £1410 595kg Charolais (237.00); M Daly £1570 610kg Limousin (257.00); P McKee £1500 640kg Limousin (234.00); A Neale £1460 595kg Aberdeen Angus (245.00); A McGurk £1440 585kg Limousin (246.00), £1420 580kg Limousin (245.00), £1390 550kg Charolais (253.00), £1340 540kg Limousin (248.00); J B Conroy £1440 620kg Simmental (232.00), £1430 615kg Shorthorn (233.00); M Cardwell £1435 590kg Charolais (243.00), £1410 570kg Charolais (247.00); A Hadden £1410 520kg Limousin (271.00); T Brown £1390 555kg Limousin (251.00), £1330 550kg Charolais (242.00); J Gormley £1370 575kg Charolais (238.00), £1200 470kg Simmental (255.00); P Quinn £1360 565kg Limousin (241.00); M Greenaway £1320 545kg Charolais (242.00), £1240 525kg Charolais (236.00), £1200 505kg Hereford (238.00), £1150 465kg Hereford (247.00), £1150 475kg Charolais (242.00); S Carberry £1290 490kg Limousin (263.00); E Jameson £1180 480kg Limousin (246.00); a Ballygawley producer £1060 410kg Limousin (259.00), £1060 445kg Aberdeen Angus (238.00), £1000 420kg Simmental (238.00) and R Lough £1010 420kg Hereford (241.00).

Heifers

Once again a brisk demand for heifers saw a top price paid of £1650 665kg Limousin (248.00) presented by A Hadden, £1460 550kg Limousin (265.00), £1120 475kg Limousin (236.00); G Boden £1560 620kg Charolais (252.00), £1520 605kg Charolais (251.00), £1470 565kg Charolais (260.00), £1450 585kg Charolais (248.00); H McClelland £1530 625kg Charolais (245.00), £1370 565kg Charolais (243.00); O Cairns £1520 610kg Limousin (249.00), £1330 555kg Limousin (240.00), £1190 505kg Limousin (236.00); A Neale £1380 575kg Limousin (240.00), £1350 530kg Limousin (255.00), £1240 525kg Limousin (236.00); P Quinn £1380 540kg Belgian Blue (256.00), £1260 515kg Limousin (245.00); J McClean £1340 565kg Charolais (237.00), £1330 555kg Limousin (240.00); E Gillespie £1320 555kg Limousin (238.00), £1140 480kg Limousin (238.00); J Gormley £1270 500kg Charolais (254.00); Mountview Farms £1240 515kg Limousin (241.00); T Boden £1180 455kg Charolais (259.00), £1170 480kg Charolais (244.00) and P O’Kane £1120 470kg Limousin (238.00), £910 370kg Charolais (246.00), £900 380kg Charolais (237.00), £880 370kg Charolais (238.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain steady to top at £370 for a Simmental bull calf presented by R Fields, £235 Simmental bull; S Johnston £370 Simmental bull; J McGurk £360 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; D and D Graydon £270 Hereford bull, £240 Belgian Blue bull; D Barker £240 Aberdeen Angus bull and R Hughes £235 Hereford bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £38 to £200 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £340 for a Charolais presented by J McGurk; D and D Graydon £325 Hereford heifer, £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £230 Saler heifer; R and A Burns £225 Belgian Blue heifer; R Hughes £220 x 6 Hereford heifers and K Wilkinson £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a solid trade to peak at £1140 385kg Limousin steer (294.00) presented by S Carberry, £1140 420kg Limousin (270.00), £1130 430kg Limousin (263.00), £1120 405kg Limousin (275.00), £1110 410kg Limousin (271.00), £1110 415kg Limousin (268.00), £1100 390kg Limousin (281.00), £1080 415kg Limousin (259.00), £1080 390kg Limousin (276.00), £1080 375kg Limousin (288.00), £940 340kg Limousin (274.00); T Lester £1060 385kg Limousin (275.00) and J McSorley £840 330kg Charolais (254.00), £810 325kg Limousin (250.00).