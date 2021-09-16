Steers selling to £1740 at Dungannon

Light weights sold as far as 270p per 100kg for a 440kg Limousin at £1190.

Heifers topped at £1510 560kg Charolais (270.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £415 for a Belgian Blue bull.

While heifer calves sold to £360 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1380 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £990 for 395kg Limousin steer (250.00).

While weanling heifers topped at £910 for a 420kg Limousin (216.00).

Steers

An excellent entry steers saw prices peak at £1740 880kg Hereford (198.00) presented by D and M Fox, £1710 800kg Limousin (214.00); P Quinn £1690 690kg Limousin (245.00), £1540 625kg Charolais (246.00), £1430 590kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (242.00), £1420 585kg Limousin (243.00); G O’Neill £1660 685kg Charolais (242.00), £1600 670kg Charolais (239.00), £1550 660kg Charolais (235.00), £1520 635kg Charolais (240.00); G H Carroll £1590 645kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (247.00), £1540 600kg Limousin (257.00); G McIvor £1380 580kg Aberdeen Angus (238.00); A Daly £1300 505kg Limousin (257.00), £1200 470kg Charolais (255.00); R Somerville £1290 495kg Charolais (261.00), £1260 510kg Limousin (247.00), £1180 475kg Limousin (248.00), £1160 465kg Limousin (250.00), £1160 435kg Limousin (267.00), £1160 470kg Limousin (247.00), £1070 405kg Limousin (264.00), £1000 405kg Limousin (247.00); J Gormley £1200 510kg Charolais (235.00); B Conlon £1190 440kg Limousin (271.00). £1190 495kg Charolais (240.00), £1170 470kg Limousin (249.00), £1000 400kg Sal (250.00); Riverview Farms £1170 440kg Charolais (266.00), £1120 445kg Limousin (252.00), £1100 440kg Simmental (250.00); B O’Neill £1165 485kg Charolais (240.00) and P Hadden £1140 475kg Limousin (240.00), £1100 445kg Simmental (247.00), £970 400kg Limousin (243.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices sold to a height of £1510 for a 560kg Charolais (270.00) presented by I Ballantine; S Casey £1485 605kg Simmental (246.00), £1160 495kg Shorthorn beef (234.00); B Quinn £1370 565kg Charolais (243.00), £1100 465kg Limousin (237.00), £1080 440kg Charolais (246.00); J and J Livestock £1290 545kg Charolais (237.00), £1260 545kg Limousin (231.00); P Hamill £1280 560kg Charolais (229.00); E and S Boland £1080 480kg Aberdeen Angus (225.00), £1030 440kg Limousin (234.00)9; P Hadden £1020 430kg Charolais (237.00), £920 405kg Simmental (227.00), £830 360kg Limousin (231.00); P Murphy £1020 450kg Limousin (227.00); K Burrows £850 375kg Charolais (227.00), £820 345kg Charolais (238.00) and a Dungannon farmer £790 345kg Charolais (229.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain strong to peak at £415 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by Donmac Farms, £400 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £375 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £360 Aberdeen Angus bull; J McReynolds £350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Park £340 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Fields £330 Limousin bull; B McKeever £285 Hereford bull; D Gervis £265 Simmental bull; S Donaghy £255 Belgian Blue bull and J McFarland £250 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £70 to £200 for stronger sorts.

Heifer calves cleared to £360 for a 2 Belgian Blue presented by Donmac Farms, £350 Belgian Blue heifer, £330 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; R Park £330 Belgian Blue heifer and S McMullan £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1380 for a Limousin heifer with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by a Cookstown farmer, £1260 Aberdeen Angus heifer with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

Weanling of all classes continue to sell sharply with male calves selling to £990 for a 395kg Limousin (250.00) presented by D Mairs; TD Forbes £960 400kg Limousin (238.00), £750 225kg Charolais (332.00), £710 245kg Limousin (289.00); D Hammond £950 360kg Charolais (268.00); M McNally £820 330kg (246.00); A Dungannon producer £680 220kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (305.00), £675 230kg Charolais (295.00), £550 x 3 170kg Aberdeen Angus (328.00) and P Johnston £600 190kg Simmental (313.00).