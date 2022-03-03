Steers selling to £1740 at Dungannon

Heifers cleared to £1430 575kg Aberdeen Angus (249.00).

Dropped calves saw prices top at £340 for a Limousin bull.

Heifer calves sold to £240 for a Hereford.

Suckled cows sold to £1350 for 2013 born Limousin cow due to the Charolais bull.

Weanlings sold to £1180 for a 425kg Belgian Blue steer (277.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1070 for a 365kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (291.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain brisk to peak at £1740 for a 750kg Charolais (232.00) presented by M Cardwell, £1150 655kg Charolais (237.00); A Harkness £1490 640kg Belgian Blue (233.00); E Scully £1420 610kg Charolais (233.00); A Walsh £1420 615kg Charolais (231.00), £1390 595kg Limousin (234.00), £1350 570kg Charolais (237.00); J and L McAllister £1380 555kg Charolais (249.00), £1380 570kg Charolais (242.00), £1370 580kg Charolais (236.00), £1350 550kg Charolais (246.00), £1350 535kg Charolais (252.00); J Cooke £1330 565kg Aberdeen Angus (235.00), £1310 555kg Limousin (236.00),; A Harkness £1250 535kg Belgian Blue (234.00); K Burrows £1220 505kg Limousin (242.00), £1110 440kg Limousin (252.00); E and E Reid £1140 490kg Belgian Blue (233.00) and F McNally £990 375kg Limousin (264.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold sharply to £1430 for a 575kg Aberdeen Angus (249.00) presented by B Quinn; A Bowden £1370 580kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (236.00), £1120 460kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (244.00); E Marshall £1370 605kg Charolais (226.00), £1180 495kg Limousin (238.00); T Boden £1280 510kg Charolais (251.00), £1270 510kg Charolais (249.00), £1240 500kg Charolais (248.00), £1210 500kg Charolais (242.00), £1140 500kg Charolais (228.00), £1100 475kg Charolais (232.00), £1090 470kg Charolais (232.00), £1080 440kg Limousin (246.00), £1060 470klg Limousin (226.00); R Magowan £1250 520kg Limousin (240.00), £1250 535kg Limousin (234.00), £1230 515kg Limousin (239.00), £980 375kg Limousin (261.00); M Nelson £1200 515kg Charolais (233.00); B Daly £1165 510kg Charolais (228.00), £1120 480kg Charolais (233.00), £930 400kg Charolais (232.00) and P McCrory £1130 455kg Simmental (248.00) and K Burrows £1035 455kg Limousin (228.00).

Dropped calves

Once again a good entry of calves saw prices peak at £340 for a Limousin bull presented by M Bloomer, £325 Limousin bull, £300 Limousin bull, £295 Limousin bull; B O’Neill £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; J McFarland £315 Simmental bull; D Gervis £300 Charolais bull, £250 Fleckvieh bull; P Robinson £295 Stabiliser bull; R and J Davis £280 Hereford bull; I and A Agnew £255 Belgian Blue bull and Friesian bull Calves sold from £50 to £165 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifers calves peaked at £240 for a Hereford presented by R and A Davis, £225 x 2 Hereford heifers. £210 Hereford heifer; M Bloomer £210 Limousin heifer; B O’Neill £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer and P Robinson £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1350 for 2013 in-calf Limousin cow presented by T and P Forbes, £1000 Aberdeen Angus cow with an Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

A quality entry of Weanling saw prices top of £1180 for a 426kg Belgian Blue steer (277.00) presented by D Barker, £940 345kg Belgian Blue (272.00); C Dunwoody £1000 380kg Limousin (262.00); J Emerson £990 370kg Limousin (266.00), £920 340kg Limousin (271.00), £825 310kg Limousin (265.00); J H McGeown £900 320kg Limousin (281.00); D and J Kane £895 290kg Charolais (310.00), £840 330kg Charolais (253.00); R Johnston £890 345kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (258.00), £860 335kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (256.00), £770 240kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (318.00), £770 265kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (288.00), £730 245kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (295.00); C Kerr £860 340kg Limousin (252.00); F O’Neill £840 325kg Charolais (259.00), £840 320kg Limousin (264.00); F McNally £800 290kg Charolais (275.00); P Wylie £790 275kg Limousin (287.00); P Kelly £785 295kg Charolais (266.00); W Abraham £780 285kg Charolais (275.00) and D Canavan £710 260kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (275.00).