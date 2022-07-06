Steers selling to £1740 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1590 for a 585kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (272.00).
Fat cows sold to £1350 645kg Limousin (209.00).
Dropped calves cleared to £340 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull and heifer calves to £345 Belgian Blue.
Weanlings sold to £1480 for a 550kg Limousin male (269.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £1190 515kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (232.00).
Steers
Steers sold to a solid trade to peak at £1740 for 675kg Limousin (258.00) presented by J McCreesh; T Montgomery £1600 685kg Charolais (234.00), £1470 625kg Aberdeen Angus (235.00), £1390 595kg Simmental (234.00); S Kelly £1440 605kg Limousin (238.00), £1070 410kg Limousin (261.00); D McCullagh £1440 595kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (242.00), £1345 570kg Limousin (236.00); P Greenaway £1420 565kg Limousin (251.00), £1250 525kg Charolais (238.00); S Casey £1410 580kg Limousin (243.00); H McAdam £1360 585kg Hol (233.00); P McGee £1330 560kg Limousin (238.00), £1250 520kg Charolais (240.00); T Wallace £1330 560kg Aberdeen Angus (238.00), £1260 515kg Limousin (245.00), £1200 465kg Parthenais (258.00) and B Skeffington £980 395kg Limousin (243.00), £890 360kg Limousin (247.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices continue to sell briskly to peak at £1590 585kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (272.00) presented by D McConnell, £1550 610kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (254.00), £1310 565kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (232.00), £1260 545kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00), £1240 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (248.00), £1200 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00), £1200 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (240.00); P Conroy £1390 505kg Limousin (275.00); S Kelly £1350 555kg Charolais (243.00), £1290 545kg Charolais (237.00), £1140 480kg Charolais (238.00), £1040 430kg Limousin (242.00), £100 430kg Limousin (233.00); G and S Davidson £1290 525kg Limousin (246.00); K Barnes £1220 495kg Charolais (247.00); A Shaw £1190 500kg Simmental (238.00) and C Donnelly £1170 465kg Limousin (252.00), £1060 455kg Charolais (233.00).
Fat cows sold to £1350 for 645kg Limousin (209.00) presented by E and N Daly, £1160 615kg Limousin (189.00); Mountview Farms £1230 695kg Charolais (177.00) and H Thompson £1050 610kg Shorthorn (172.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to a height of £340 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull presented by J Martin; M Bloomer £325 Limousin bull; R and A Burns £315 Belgian Blue bull, £285 Belgian Blue bull, £255 Belgian Blue bull; R Park £275 Hereford bull, £225 Belgian Blue bull and C Loughran £240 Limousin bull, £235 Limousin bull.
Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £330 Hereford presented by J Allen, £275 Hereford heifer; B Sheridan £320 Charolais heifer, £260 Limousin heifer; C Loughran £290 Limousin heifer, £260 Limousin heifer; M Bloomer £285 Limousin heifer, £250 Limousin heifer and R and A Burns £250 Belgian Blue heifer.
Weanlings
Weanlings sold to £1480 for a 550kg Limousin male (270.00) presented by D Bell; J J Donnelly £990 420kg Charolais (235.00), £890 385kg Charolais (231.00), £850 305kg Charolais (276.00); B Rafferty £840 325kg Charolais (258.00); Meanwhile Weanling Heifers sold to £1190 515kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (232.00) presented by S Brady; B Rafferty £830 300kg Charolais (278.00); J Weir £815kg Charolais (255.00) and J J Donnelly £780 310kg Charolais (252.00), £690 270kg Charolais (253.00).