Steers selling to £1740 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1590 for a 585kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (272.00).

Fat cows sold to £1350 645kg Limousin (209.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £340 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull and heifer calves to £345 Belgian Blue.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanlings sold to £1480 for a 550kg Limousin male (269.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1190 515kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (232.00).

Steers

Steers sold to a solid trade to peak at £1740 for 675kg Limousin (258.00) presented by J McCreesh; T Montgomery £1600 685kg Charolais (234.00), £1470 625kg Aberdeen Angus (235.00), £1390 595kg Simmental (234.00); S Kelly £1440 605kg Limousin (238.00), £1070 410kg Limousin (261.00); D McCullagh £1440 595kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (242.00), £1345 570kg Limousin (236.00); P Greenaway £1420 565kg Limousin (251.00), £1250 525kg Charolais (238.00); S Casey £1410 580kg Limousin (243.00); H McAdam £1360 585kg Hol (233.00); P McGee £1330 560kg Limousin (238.00), £1250 520kg Charolais (240.00); T Wallace £1330 560kg Aberdeen Angus (238.00), £1260 515kg Limousin (245.00), £1200 465kg Parthenais (258.00) and B Skeffington £980 395kg Limousin (243.00), £890 360kg Limousin (247.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices continue to sell briskly to peak at £1590 585kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (272.00) presented by D McConnell, £1550 610kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (254.00), £1310 565kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (232.00), £1260 545kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00), £1240 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (248.00), £1200 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00), £1200 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (240.00); P Conroy £1390 505kg Limousin (275.00); S Kelly £1350 555kg Charolais (243.00), £1290 545kg Charolais (237.00), £1140 480kg Charolais (238.00), £1040 430kg Limousin (242.00), £100 430kg Limousin (233.00); G and S Davidson £1290 525kg Limousin (246.00); K Barnes £1220 495kg Charolais (247.00); A Shaw £1190 500kg Simmental (238.00) and C Donnelly £1170 465kg Limousin (252.00), £1060 455kg Charolais (233.00).

Fat cows sold to £1350 for 645kg Limousin (209.00) presented by E and N Daly, £1160 615kg Limousin (189.00); Mountview Farms £1230 695kg Charolais (177.00) and H Thompson £1050 610kg Shorthorn (172.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a height of £340 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull presented by J Martin; M Bloomer £325 Limousin bull; R and A Burns £315 Belgian Blue bull, £285 Belgian Blue bull, £255 Belgian Blue bull; R Park £275 Hereford bull, £225 Belgian Blue bull and C Loughran £240 Limousin bull, £235 Limousin bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £330 Hereford presented by J Allen, £275 Hereford heifer; B Sheridan £320 Charolais heifer, £260 Limousin heifer; C Loughran £290 Limousin heifer, £260 Limousin heifer; M Bloomer £285 Limousin heifer, £250 Limousin heifer and R and A Burns £250 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings