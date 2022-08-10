Steers selling to £1740 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1580 675kg Limousin (234.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1110 for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus (182.00).
Dropped calves sold to £270 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Suckled cows peaked at £1500 for a Hereford cow with a Hereford bull calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1310 for a super 455kg Limousin steer (287.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £620 for a 320kg Belgian Blue (194.00).
Steers
Steer prices peaked at £1740 for a 755kg Simmental (231.00) presented by I Trainor, £1390 590kg Simmental (236.00), £1300 565kg Simmental (230.00); F McVeigh £1690 690kg Charolais (245.00), £1590 630kg Limousin (252.00), £1560 645kg Aberdeen Angus (242.00), £1550 605kg Charolais (256.00); S Brannigan £1650 675kg Limousin (244.00), £1520 660kg Limousin (230.00), £1440 585kg Limousin (246.00); J Ewing £1605 695kg Aberdeen Angus (231.00); S Kirkland £1530 655kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (234.00); C Maxwell £1520 635kg Simmental (239.00), £1500 645kg Aberdeen Angus (233.00); D Kirk £1330 545kg Simmental (244.00); J Gormley £1300 505kg Charolais (257.00), £1280 520kg Charolais (246.00), £1100 445kg Charolais (247.00), £1070 455kg Charolais (235.00); C Douglas £1280 530kg Limousin (242.00) and N Patterson £1200 510kg Limousin (235.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices continue to hold firm to peak at £1580 675kg Limousin (234.00) presented by J Ewing; R Wright £1530 665kg Charolais (230.00), £1480 630kg Charolais (235.00), £1360 590kg Charolais (231.00); S Murray £1470 585kg Charolais (251.00), £1340 585kg Charolais (229.00), £1320 585kg Charolais (226.00), £1260 500kg Charolais (252.00), £1190 495kg Charolais (240.00), £1180 510kg Charolais (231.00), £1080 445kg Charolais (243.00), £1070 465kg Charolais (230.00), £1045 460kg Charolais (227.00); C Maxwell £1470 610kg Aberdeen Angus (241.00); S Kirkland £1385 580kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (239.00), £1350 590kg Limousin (229.00), £1345 600kg Charolais (224.00); J McGeough £1270 530kg Charolais (240.00); R McKenzie £890 400kg Charolais (223.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1110 610kg Aberdeen Angus (182.00) presented by G and A McCormack; G Hill £1110 750kg Hereford (148.00) and S Kirkland £980 505kg Limousin (194.00).
Dropped calves
A smaller entry of dropped calves sold to £270 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by D Foreman; R and A Burns £250 Belgian Blue bull; F Burrows £240 Aberdeen Angus bull and A Watson £235 Hereford bull.
Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £240 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers presented by D Foreman and I and A Agnew £180 Belgian Blue heifer.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1500 for a Hereford cow with a Hereford bull calf at foot presented by W Whittle and T Montgomery £1260 for Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot, £1250 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings
Weanlings sold to £1310 for a 455kg Limousin steer (287.00) presented by C Fox, £1030 395kg Belgian Blue (261.00), £1020 405kg Limousin (251.00); G Hill £800 280kg Simmental (283.00) and R Douglas £690 295kg Limousin (232.00), £660 285kg Limousin (230.00), £605 240kg Limousin (251.00), £485 185kg Limousin (262.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £620 for a 320kg Belgian Blue (194.00) W Murphy, £620 325kg Belgian Blue (189.00), £530 285kg Belgian Blue (184.00), £500 245kg Belgian Blue (204.00) and T Williamson £505 x 4 240kgs Aberdeen Angus (210.00).