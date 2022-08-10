Steers selling to £1740 at Dungannon

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers topped at £1580 675kg Limousin (234.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1110 for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus (182.00).

Dropped calves sold to £270 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows peaked at £1500 for a Hereford cow with a Hereford bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1310 for a super 455kg Limousin steer (287.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £620 for a 320kg Belgian Blue (194.00).

Steers

Steer prices peaked at £1740 for a 755kg Simmental (231.00) presented by I Trainor, £1390 590kg Simmental (236.00), £1300 565kg Simmental (230.00); F McVeigh £1690 690kg Charolais (245.00), £1590 630kg Limousin (252.00), £1560 645kg Aberdeen Angus (242.00), £1550 605kg Charolais (256.00); S Brannigan £1650 675kg Limousin (244.00), £1520 660kg Limousin (230.00), £1440 585kg Limousin (246.00); J Ewing £1605 695kg Aberdeen Angus (231.00); S Kirkland £1530 655kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (234.00); C Maxwell £1520 635kg Simmental (239.00), £1500 645kg Aberdeen Angus (233.00); D Kirk £1330 545kg Simmental (244.00); J Gormley £1300 505kg Charolais (257.00), £1280 520kg Charolais (246.00), £1100 445kg Charolais (247.00), £1070 455kg Charolais (235.00); C Douglas £1280 530kg Limousin (242.00) and N Patterson £1200 510kg Limousin (235.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices continue to hold firm to peak at £1580 675kg Limousin (234.00) presented by J Ewing; R Wright £1530 665kg Charolais (230.00), £1480 630kg Charolais (235.00), £1360 590kg Charolais (231.00); S Murray £1470 585kg Charolais (251.00), £1340 585kg Charolais (229.00), £1320 585kg Charolais (226.00), £1260 500kg Charolais (252.00), £1190 495kg Charolais (240.00), £1180 510kg Charolais (231.00), £1080 445kg Charolais (243.00), £1070 465kg Charolais (230.00), £1045 460kg Charolais (227.00); C Maxwell £1470 610kg Aberdeen Angus (241.00); S Kirkland £1385 580kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (239.00), £1350 590kg Limousin (229.00), £1345 600kg Charolais (224.00); J McGeough £1270 530kg Charolais (240.00); R McKenzie £890 400kg Charolais (223.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1110 610kg Aberdeen Angus (182.00) presented by G and A McCormack; G Hill £1110 750kg Hereford (148.00) and S Kirkland £980 505kg Limousin (194.00).

Dropped calves

A smaller entry of dropped calves sold to £270 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by D Foreman; R and A Burns £250 Belgian Blue bull; F Burrows £240 Aberdeen Angus bull and A Watson £235 Hereford bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £240 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers presented by D Foreman and I and A Agnew £180 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1500 for a Hereford cow with a Hereford bull calf at foot presented by W Whittle and T Montgomery £1260 for Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot, £1250 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to £1310 for a 455kg Limousin steer (287.00) presented by C Fox, £1030 395kg Belgian Blue (261.00), £1020 405kg Limousin (251.00); G Hill £800 280kg Simmental (283.00) and R Douglas £690 295kg Limousin (232.00), £660 285kg Limousin (230.00), £605 240kg Limousin (251.00), £485 185kg Limousin (262.00).