Steers selling to £1750 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1500 655kg Charolais (229.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £410 Belgian Blue bull.

Heifer calves topped at £420 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1450 Hereford cow with a Hereford bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to a height of £1030 for a 390kg Shorthorn beef steer (262.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £940 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (253.00).

Steers

A quality entry of steers saw prices peak at £1750 780kg Charolais (225.00) presented by S and P Goodwin, £1640 690kg Limousin (238.00), £1490 630kg Limousin (237.00); T Roleston £1720 760kg Charolais (226.00), £1680 740kg Charolais (227.00), £1570 690kg Limousin (228.00); G O’Neill £1680 685kg Charolais (245.00), £1540 645kg Limousin (239.00), £1530 680kg Limousin (225.00), £1510 675kg Charolais (224.00), £1380 610kg Charolais (226.00); C Maxwell £1660 710kg Limousin (234.00), £1560 690kg Aberdeen Angus (226.00); L McElhinney £1420 590kg Charolais (241.00); A Hobson £1420 615kg Aberdeen Angus (231.00), £1350 595kg Limousin (227.00); B Corrigan £1400 595kg Charolais (235.00), £1360 595kg Saler (229.00), £1300 510kg Limousin (255.00), £1280 515kg Limousin (249.00); R Greenaway £1350 565kg Charolais (239.00); K Donaghy £1300 570kg Limousin (228.00), £1270 555kg Limousin (229.00), £1210 485kg Limousin (250.00), £1160 435kg Limousin (267.00); R Wray £1280 555kg Charolais (231.00), £1150 495kg Charolais (232.00); J Holland £1270 505kg Charolais (252.00), £1260 510kg Charolais (247.00), £1250 500kg Charolais (250.00), £1230 485kg Charolais (254.00); A Daly £1240 500kg Charolais (248.00), £1140 400kg Charolais (285.00) and M Allen £1040 450kg Limousin (231.00).

Heifers

An excellent demand for all types of heifers saw a top price of £1500 655kg Charolais (229.00) presented by A McIvor; J Conroy £1480 590kg Aberdeen Angus (251.00), £820 370kg Limousin (222.00); A Cush £1410 650kg Belgian Blue (217.00); J A Holland £1380 595kg Charolais (232.00), £1260 540kg Charolais (233.00), £1250 510kg Charolais (245.00), £1250 520kg Charolais (240.00), £1020 455kg Charolais (224.00); P Hamill £1370 620kg Charolais (221.00), £1300 580kg Charolais (224.00); K Fox £1280 470kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00), £1260 505kg Charolais (250.00), £1080 425kg Charolais (254.00), £1000 440kg Limousin (227.00), £930 375kg Charolais (248.00); H Irwin £1260 540kg Shorthorn beef (233.00); S Parkes £1240 515kg Limousin (241.00), £1010 450kg Limousin (224.00), £890 390kg Limousin (228.00); P Bowen £1110 460kg Charolais (241.00), £850 375kg Limousin (227.00); K McGahan £1100 485kg Charolais (227.00), £1020 470kg Limousin (217.00); D Bristow £880 390kg Parthenais (226.00) and S McAllister £750 340kg Limousin (221.00), £690 305kg Belgian Blue (226.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves prices remain strong to peak at £410 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls presented by Donmac Farms, £370 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Johnston £410 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Richardson £400 Charolais bull; T Irwin £390 Belgian Blue bull; S Montgomery £380 Limousin bull; H Thompson £380 x 5 Aberdeen Angus bulls; W Farr £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; P McGuire £295 Hereford bull; N Moore £285 Hereford bull, £285 Fleckvieh bull and M Daly £275 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £285 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £420 Belgian Blue presented by Donmac Farms £310 Belgian Blue heifer; T Irwin £410 Belgian Blue heifer, £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer; B Gilmore £375 Limousin heifer, £370 Limousin heifer; P McGuire £325 Hereford heifer; M Daly £300 Belgian Blue heifer and K Moore £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings

An quality entry of weanlings saw prices peaked at £1030 for a 390kg Shorthorn beef Steer (262.00) Presented by Forest View Farms, £950 325kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (291.00), £940 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (255.00), £940 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (247.00), £940 385kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (244.00), £890 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (293.00), £890 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (290.00), £830 295kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (280.00), £780 255kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (302.00), £670 230kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (291.00); W Murphy £1020 440kg Limousin (231.00), £800 325kg Limousin (246.00); K Barnes £990 395kg Charolais (251.00), £770 295kg Charolais (260.00); M McGuigan £930 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (305.00); G Hill £780 270kg Charolais (286.00), £760 285kg Charolais (267.00) and M McGuone £770 305kg Charolais (251.00).