Steers selling to £1790 at Dungannon
A larger entry of stock saw prices continue to remain steady with steers selling to £1790 for a 740kg Limousin (242.00).
While heifers topped at £1510 585kg Charolais (259.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1390 for a 665kg Simmental (209.00).
Dropped calves sold to £365 for a Simmental heifer and bull calves to £330 Simmental bull.
Most Popular
-
1
Offers over £650,000 for 34 acre farm with extensive range of cattle sheds, silos and workshops
-
2
‘Intense grief’ after accident claims life of young lorry driver
-
3
Northern Ireland Charolais Club hold AGM at Dungannon Rugby Club
-
4
Grazing, milking robots and cross-breeding the focus of Lely open day
-
5
Wessex machinery comes to the West
Suckled cows peaked at £1640 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1100 for a 420kg Limousin steer (260.00).
While weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 365kg Charolais (247.00).
Steers
Steer prices peaked at £1790 740kg Limousin (242.00) presented by P Traynor £1750 700kg Limousin(250.00), £1720 690kg Limousin(250.00), £1720 695kg Limousin (247.50), £1410 615kg Limousin (229.00) Clarke Maxwell £1670 845kg Holstein (198.00), £1460 690kg Friesian (212.00), £1450 745kg Holstein (195.00), £1370 695kg Friesian (197.00), Jonathan Ewing £1570 730kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00), £1470 700kg Aberdeen Angus (210.00); J Cooke £1560 590kg Limousin (264.50), P Traynor £1540 645kg Charolais (239.00), £1500 625kg Limousin (240.00), Thomas Donnelly £1480.00 675kg Hereford (220.00), Limousin (220.00) £1385 630kg AT and E Ferguson £1420 795kg Hereford (179.00), H Cairns £1360 530kg Charolais (257.00), £1300 505kg Charolais (257.00), £1300 485kg Charolais (268.00), £1340 510kg Charolais (263.00), £1200 505kg Charolais (238.00) Colin Magee £1360 580kg Charolais (234.50), John Tate £1300 575kg Limousin (226.00), £1150 525kg Aberdeen Angus (219.00) Kenneth Newell £1260 560kg Belgian Blue (225.00), Brendan Quinn £1250 585kg Hereford (214.00) Clive Douglas £1210 530kg Charolais (229.00), Wm Neville £1150 460kg Charolais (250.00), £1100 485kg Charolais (227.00)George Davidson £1140 590kg Sh (193.00) and A McElduff £1100 500kg Charolais (220.00), £1100 530kg Aberdeen Angus (207.50).
Heifers
Heifer prices continue to hold firm to peak at £1510 585kg Charolais (258.00) presented by Colin Magee, £1500 605kg Charolais (248.00), £1150 530kg Charolais (217.00)Robert Newport £1450 575kg Limousin (252.00), £1410 590kg Charolais (239.00), £1400 575kg Charolais (243.50) J Ewing £1420 655kg Aberdeen Angus (217.00), £1330 645kg Simmental (206.00), Brendan Quinn £1310 590kg Hereford (222.00), £1260 620kg Aberdeen Angus (203.00), £1140 545kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00) John Sloane £1280 595kg Limousin (215.00), £1200 615kg Aberdeen Angus (195.00), £1190 630kg Aberdeen Angus (189.00) £1180 555kg Limousin (213.00), £1160 540kg Shorthorn beef (215.00) Peter Devlin £1260 590kg Aberdeen Angus (214.00), £1140 565kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00) Sean Carberry £1210 505kg Charolais (240.00), V D and J Baird £1200 575kg Hereford (209.00), £1190 565kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00), Mervyn Ewing £1160 525kg Aberdeen Angus (221.00) D Kirk £1160 550kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00) £1110 545kg Aberdeen Angus (204.00) and Eddie McVeigh £1050 465kg Limousin (226.00), £990 430kg Charolais (231.00), £910 405kg Limousin (225.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to £365 for a Simmental heifer presented by R Totten, D Montague £330 Simmental bull, £270 Hereford bull, Martin Bloomer £285 Limousin bull, £240 Limousin bull, £170 Limousin heifer, W Allen £285 Shorthorn beef heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Shorthorn beef heifer, J Cooke £270 Charolais bull, Wm Sloan £265 Aberdeen Angus bull, £180 Aberdeen Angus heifer and LJ and CRJ Allen £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £215 Shorthorn beef heifer, £200 Shorthorn beef heifer, £195 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1640 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by S Casey; K Newell £1620 for Belgian Blue cow with a Belgian Blue bull calf at foot, £1580 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with a Simmental bull calf at foot and B Daly £1410 for a Simmental cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings
Weanlings sold to £1100 for a 423kg Limousin male (260.00) presented by D Barker, £1080 390kg Limousin male (278.00) £1030 415kg (248.00) Limousin male, £950 410kg (232.00) Limousin male, £900 357kg Limousin male(252.00), £840 370kg Limousin heifer (226.00) Robert Potter £1100 458kg Charolais male (240.00), £930 420kg Charolais male (221.00),, £920 418kg Charolais male (220.00), £910 442kg Aberdeen Angus male (206.00), Edward Smyth £960 370kg male (260.00), £960 375kg Limousin male (256.00), £770 330kg Limousin male (232.00), P Johnston £920 315kg Limousin male (291.00), £890 380kg Charolais male (235.00) (250.00), TD Forbes and McFarland £900 365kg Charolais heifer (247.00), £800 320kg Limousin male (251.00), £790 342kg Charolais heifer (231.00), £760 300kg Limousin male (256.00), £710 280kg Limousin female (255.00) Michael McNally £910 340kg Limousin male (267.00), £830 330kg Limousin heifer (250.00) and John G Hill £770 255kg Simmental male (301.00), £750 240kg Simmental male (309.00), £740 220kg Simmental male (337.00), £710 250kg Simmental male (283.00).
Fat lambs
N Foster 23.7k £120, 17.8k £88, W Fleming 22.4k £105, C Gormley 23k £106, R Fullerton 21.7k £99, Pomeroy producer 23.5k £107, D McClements 22.7k £103, K Burrows 24.8k £110, W Gilmore 25.7k £113, D McClements 23.3k £101, R Allingham 26k £111, A Cardwell 26.5k £112, Wm Fleming 27k £114 and Ross Allingham 29k £116.
Store lambs - J Mullan £63, £76.
Fat ewes - T Dobson £122 and D J Newell £98, £97.