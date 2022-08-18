Steers selling to £1790 at Dungannon

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While heifers topped at £1510 585kg Charolais (259.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1390 for a 665kg Simmental (209.00).

Dropped calves sold to £365 for a Simmental heifer and bull calves to £330 Simmental bull.

Suckled cows peaked at £1640 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1100 for a 420kg Limousin steer (260.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 365kg Charolais (247.00).

Steers

Steer prices peaked at £1790 740kg Limousin (242.00) presented by P Traynor £1750 700kg Limousin(250.00), £1720 690kg Limousin(250.00), £1720 695kg Limousin (247.50), £1410 615kg Limousin (229.00) Clarke Maxwell £1670 845kg Holstein (198.00), £1460 690kg Friesian (212.00), £1450 745kg Holstein (195.00), £1370 695kg Friesian (197.00), Jonathan Ewing £1570 730kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00), £1470 700kg Aberdeen Angus (210.00); J Cooke £1560 590kg Limousin (264.50), P Traynor £1540 645kg Charolais (239.00), £1500 625kg Limousin (240.00), Thomas Donnelly £1480.00 675kg Hereford (220.00), Limousin (220.00) £1385 630kg AT and E Ferguson £1420 795kg Hereford (179.00), H Cairns £1360 530kg Charolais (257.00), £1300 505kg Charolais (257.00), £1300 485kg Charolais (268.00), £1340 510kg Charolais (263.00), £1200 505kg Charolais (238.00) Colin Magee £1360 580kg Charolais (234.50), John Tate £1300 575kg Limousin (226.00), £1150 525kg Aberdeen Angus (219.00) Kenneth Newell £1260 560kg Belgian Blue (225.00), Brendan Quinn £1250 585kg Hereford (214.00) Clive Douglas £1210 530kg Charolais (229.00), Wm Neville £1150 460kg Charolais (250.00), £1100 485kg Charolais (227.00)George Davidson £1140 590kg Sh (193.00) and A McElduff £1100 500kg Charolais (220.00), £1100 530kg Aberdeen Angus (207.50).

Heifers

Heifer prices continue to hold firm to peak at £1510 585kg Charolais (258.00) presented by Colin Magee, £1500 605kg Charolais (248.00), £1150 530kg Charolais (217.00)Robert Newport £1450 575kg Limousin (252.00), £1410 590kg Charolais (239.00), £1400 575kg Charolais (243.50) J Ewing £1420 655kg Aberdeen Angus (217.00), £1330 645kg Simmental (206.00), Brendan Quinn £1310 590kg Hereford (222.00), £1260 620kg Aberdeen Angus (203.00), £1140 545kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00) John Sloane £1280 595kg Limousin (215.00), £1200 615kg Aberdeen Angus (195.00), £1190 630kg Aberdeen Angus (189.00) £1180 555kg Limousin (213.00), £1160 540kg Shorthorn beef (215.00) Peter Devlin £1260 590kg Aberdeen Angus (214.00), £1140 565kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00) Sean Carberry £1210 505kg Charolais (240.00), V D and J Baird £1200 575kg Hereford (209.00), £1190 565kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00), Mervyn Ewing £1160 525kg Aberdeen Angus (221.00) D Kirk £1160 550kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00) £1110 545kg Aberdeen Angus (204.00) and Eddie McVeigh £1050 465kg Limousin (226.00), £990 430kg Charolais (231.00), £910 405kg Limousin (225.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £365 for a Simmental heifer presented by R Totten, D Montague £330 Simmental bull, £270 Hereford bull, Martin Bloomer £285 Limousin bull, £240 Limousin bull, £170 Limousin heifer, W Allen £285 Shorthorn beef heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Shorthorn beef heifer, J Cooke £270 Charolais bull, Wm Sloan £265 Aberdeen Angus bull, £180 Aberdeen Angus heifer and LJ and CRJ Allen £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £215 Shorthorn beef heifer, £200 Shorthorn beef heifer, £195 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1640 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by S Casey; K Newell £1620 for Belgian Blue cow with a Belgian Blue bull calf at foot, £1580 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with a Simmental bull calf at foot and B Daly £1410 for a Simmental cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to £1100 for a 423kg Limousin male (260.00) presented by D Barker, £1080 390kg Limousin male (278.00) £1030 415kg (248.00) Limousin male, £950 410kg (232.00) Limousin male, £900 357kg Limousin male(252.00), £840 370kg Limousin heifer (226.00) Robert Potter £1100 458kg Charolais male (240.00), £930 420kg Charolais male (221.00),, £920 418kg Charolais male (220.00), £910 442kg Aberdeen Angus male (206.00), Edward Smyth £960 370kg male (260.00), £960 375kg Limousin male (256.00), £770 330kg Limousin male (232.00), P Johnston £920 315kg Limousin male (291.00), £890 380kg Charolais male (235.00) (250.00), TD Forbes and McFarland £900 365kg Charolais heifer (247.00), £800 320kg Limousin male (251.00), £790 342kg Charolais heifer (231.00), £760 300kg Limousin male (256.00), £710 280kg Limousin female (255.00) Michael McNally £910 340kg Limousin male (267.00), £830 330kg Limousin heifer (250.00) and John G Hill £770 255kg Simmental male (301.00), £750 240kg Simmental male (309.00), £740 220kg Simmental male (337.00), £710 250kg Simmental male (283.00).

Fat lambs

N Foster 23.7k £120, 17.8k £88, W Fleming 22.4k £105, C Gormley 23k £106, R Fullerton 21.7k £99, Pomeroy producer 23.5k £107, D McClements 22.7k £103, K Burrows 24.8k £110, W Gilmore 25.7k £113, D McClements 23.3k £101, R Allingham 26k £111, A Cardwell 26.5k £112, Wm Fleming 27k £114 and Ross Allingham 29k £116.

Store lambs - J Mullan £63, £76.