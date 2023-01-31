Steers selling to £1,800 for 690kgs and heifers to £1,700 at Armoy
A good turnout of 180 cattle on Monday night last saw steers sell to £1,800 for 690kgs Charolais and heifers to £1,700 for a 580kgs Limousin.
Fat cows sold up to £1,340.
Weanlings were a terrific trade with a 300kg Charolais steer at £1,080.
Leading prices
Steers
D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Charolais, 690kgs £1,800, 620kgs £1,610. Hannah Morrison, Dervock, Charolais, 650kgs £1,560, 610kgs £1,430. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Simmental, 700kgs £1,800. Alex O’Neill, Glenarm, Charolais, 600kgs £1,620. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Montbeliarde, 610kgs £1,400, 600kgs £1,380, 650kgs £1,400, 600kgs £1,280, 570kgs £1,240. D O’Connell, Kilraughts, Limousin, 470kgs £1,180. Niall McKeegan, Cushendall, Charolais, 360kgs £980, 330kgs £790. Sean McBride, Fairhead, Limousin, 470kgs £1,110. M Kelly, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £990, 470kgs £1,040, 520kgs £1,210, 550kgs £1,270. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 570kgs £1,190, 550kgs £1,190, 460kgs £950, 500kgs £1,030, 510kgs £1,050, 530kgs £1,100. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Limousin, 470kgs £1,170, 460kgs £1,120, 510kgs £1,390, 540kgs £1,190. S Huey, Armoy, Hereford, 590kgs £1,400, 510kgs £1,330. Robert McAllister, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 520kgs £1,250.
Heifers
Pat McErlain, Armoy, Limousin, 580kgs £1,700, 480kgs £1,530, 540kgs £1,500, 480kgs £1,530. Sean McBride, Fairheard, Limousin, 640kgs £1,680, 590kgs £1,490, 480kgs £1,240, 580kgs £1,480, 550kgs £1,540, 530kgs £1,440, 460kgs £1,350, 505kgs £1,200. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Charolais, 540kgs £1,510, 610kgs £1,520. D O’Connell, Kilraughts, Charolais, 590kgs £1,480, 560kgs £1,380. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Limousin, 450kgs £1,220, 480kgs £1,150. S Huey, Armoy, Charolais, 520kgs £1,290, 540kgs £1,350. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Simmental, 510kgs £1,240. Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 560kgs £1,420, 500kgs £1,300, 480kgs £1,350. Andrew Kerr, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,130, 460kgs £1,060, 460kgs £1,040, 530kgs £1,110, 500kgs £1,090, 540kgs £1,150. Clifford Ruddell, Ballybogey, S/H, 550kgs £1,260, 490kgs £1,190. N McKeegan, Glenann, Charolais, 280kgs £750. Robert McAllister, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 470kgs £1,050. R Millen, Coleraine, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 330kgs £820, 280kgs £690.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.