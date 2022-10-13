Steers selling to £1800 for 775kg at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1690 695kg Limousin (243.00).

Fat cows sold to £1700 for a 795kg Charolais (214.00).

Dropped calves sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £360 Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1140 for a 470kg Charolais steer (243.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1000 for a 340kg Limousin (292.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1800 for a 775kg Charolais (232.00) presented by T Roleston, £1610 650kg Limousin (248.00); P Quinn £1730 685kg Charolais (253.00), £1620 630kg Limousin (257.00), £1600 625kg Limousin (256.00), £1600 640kg Charolais (250.00), £1540 630kg Charolais (244.00); G O’Neill £1690 665kg Limousin (254.00), £1610 625kg Charolais (258.00), £1550 630kg Charolais (246.00), £1550 635kg Charolais (244.00), £1530 625kg Charolais (245.00), £1530 620kg Charolais (247.00); M McCooey £1580 615kg Limousin (257.00), £1520 615kg Limousin (247.00), £1520 615kg Limousin (247.00), £1490 590kg Limousin (252.00), £1370 545kg Limousin (251.00); S Casey £1565 640kg Limousin (245.00); S McGlinchey £1560 635kg Charolais (246.00); L Kerr £1490 600kg Limousin (248.00); N Jenkinson £1250 495kg Limousin (253.00); R Williamson £1180 480kg Charolais (246.00), £1160 480kg Charolais (242.00)9; S Hetherington £1120 430kg Limousin (261.00), £960 375kg Limousin (256.00); D Litter £1085 440kg Daq (247.00); D Acheson £1070 445kg Limousin (240.00); P Mullan £1060 410kg Charolais (259.00), £980 405kg Charolais (242.00), £910 375kg Charolais (243.00), £850 325kg Charolais (262.00) and P McElhone £1050 430kg Charolais (244.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to £1690 695kg Limousin (243.00) presented by W Somerville, £1640 640kg Limousin (256.00), £1630 675kg Limousin (242.00); R McAllister £1620 660kg Charolais (246.00), £1490 605kg Limousin (246.00); O Cairns £1580 615kg Limousin (257.00); D Daly £1490 615kg Charolais (242.00), £1470 600kg Charolais (245.00), £1460 545kg Charolais (268.00); P Curran £1470 565kg Charolais (260.00), £1310 535kg Limousin (245.00); E Greenaway £1440 575kg Limousin (250.00); M Morrow £1430 550kg Limousin (260.00); A Robinson £1400 575kg Charolais (244.00); R Rodgers £1380 550kg Aberdeen Angus (251.00); T Corbett £1350 555kg Charolais (243.00), £1250 525kg Shorthorn (238.00), £1180 495kg Charolais (238.00); B Quinn £1300 540kg Charolais (241.00), £1180 480kg Charolais (246.00), £1150 470kg Charolais (245.00); J Downey £1280 525kg Limousin (244.00); M Quinn £1220 490kg Limousin (249.00); L Willis £1110 435kg Charolais (255.00);

Fat Cows sold to £1700 795kg Charolais (214.00) presented by M Courtney, £1400 750kg Limousin (187.00), £1010 640kg Shorthorn (158.00); W McConnell £1550 805kg Hereford (193.00); D Scott £1040 650kg Fleckvieh (160.00); J Conway £980 495kg Aberdeen Angus (198.00), £900 515kg Aberdeen Angus (175.00) and P Mullan £930 550kg Simmental (169.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain steady to peak at £380 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls presented by S Donaghy, £305 Belgian Blue bull; E Dallas £360 Fleckvieh bull; D McCullagh £310 Shorthorn bull, £290 Limousin bull; R Givan £300 Limousin bull; McCormack Farms £295 Hereford bull; R Burns £290 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls; E McVeigh £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; W and H Gourley £260 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls and T Muldrew £250 Hereford bull and Friesian bulls sold from £28 to £100 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £360 Aberdeen Angus presented by Brackenhill Farms; S Kelly £360 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £295 x 2 Limousin heifers; S Donaghy £360 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £240 Belgian Blue heifer; R Burns £325 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £300 Belgian Blue heifer; A Haddock £300 Simmental heifer; J Eldon £290 Belgian Blue heifer; T Muldrew £280 Hereford heifer; E McVeigh £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Miskimmons £280 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers and W and H Gourley £240 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers.

Weanlings

A large entry of weanling saw prices peak at £1140 for a 470kg Charolais steer (243.00) presented by P Wylie, £770 290kg Charolais (266.00); M and E McRory £1080 440kg Limousin (244.00), £1040 395kg Limousin (263.00), £900 345kg Limousin (260.00); P Devlin £1080 370kg Limousin (290.00); D Scott £1040 375kg Limousin (277.00); K Barnes £1010 370kg Charolais (274.00), £710 265kg Simmental (267.00); D Nelson £950 370kg Limousin (255.00), £890 320kg Limousin (279.00), £880 300kg Charolais (293.00), £870 315kg Limousin (275.00), £770 285kg Limousin (268.00), £710 240kg Limousin (296.00); D litter £900 330kg Charolais (274.00), £800 300kg Limousin (263.00), £, £800 290kg Limousin (276.00), £790 270kg Limousin (290.00), £720 245kg Limousin (292.00); J Fleming £890 340kg Limousin (260.00), £840 300kg Limousin (277.00), £820 300kg Limousin (274.00), £800 300kg Limousin (264.00); P Lennon £800 305kg Limousin (261.00) and P O’Hagan £760 275kg Limousin (276.00).;

