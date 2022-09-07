Steers selling to £1820 at Dungannon

While heifers topped at £1700 640kg Charolais (266.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1540 690kg Hereford (223.00).

Dropped calves sold to £410 for a Limousin bull and heifer calves to £350 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1950 for a Simmental cow with a Simmental heifer calf at foot.

Weanling sold to £1080 425kg Limousin steer (254.00) and as far as 319p per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin £910.

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 500kg Limousin (230.00).

Steers

A planer show of steers on offer saw prices peak at £1820 for a 770kg Aberdeen Angus (236.00) presented by D Adams; S Kirkland £1770 710kg Charolais (249.00), £1570 625kg Limousin (251.00), £1505 615kg Piemontese (245.00); A Cush £1520 630kg Limousin (241.00); D Bell £1350 570kg Charolais (237.00), £1320 565kg Charolais (234.00), £1260 525kg Limousin (240.00); E and S Boland £1310 525kg Limousin (250.00), £1240 470kg Charolais (264.00), £1200 480kg Charolais (250.00); S McCann £1310 505kg Limousin (259.00); N Haffey £1300 530kg Limousin (245.00); D and R Moffett £1240 485kg Aberdeen Angus (256.00), £1050 425kg Aberdeen Angus (247.00); E Hetherington £1060 405kg Limousin (262.00), £1050 410kg Charolais (256.00) and P Mullan £910 320kg Charolais (284.00).

Heifers

A quality entry of Heifers met a brisk trade to peak at £1700 640kg Charolais (266.00) presented by R Stockdale, £1660 620kg Charolais (268.00), £1590 575kg Limousin (277.00), £1520 565kg Limousin (269.00); S McCann £1670 650kg Charolais (257.00), £1580 590kg Charolais (268.00), £1480 575kg Charolais (257.00), £1450 555kg Charolais (261.00), £1390 570kg Limousin (244.00), £1350 525kg Charolais (257.00), £1340 545kg Charolais (246.00), £1330 540kg Charolais (246.00), £1310 535kg Charolais (245.00), £1300 535kg Charolais (243.00), £1260 520kg Charolais (242.00); J McMullan £1600 590kg Limousin (271.00), £1400 580kg Limousin (241.00); S Kirkland £1580 625kg Charolais (253.00), £1190 500kg Limousin (238.00); P Fox £1550 570kg Limousin (272.00), £1410 540kg Limousin (261.00), £1380 540kg Limousin (256.00); M Donaghy £1450 535kg Charolais (271.00), £1380 575kg Charolais (240.00); L Willis £1400 530kg Charolais (264.00), £1320 530kg Charolais (249.00), £1170 490kg Charolais (239.00); J Stinson £1370 565kg Limousin (243.00); K Burrows £1180 495kg Charolais (238.00) andM McLoughlin £1100 460kg Limousin (239.00).

Fat cows topped at £1540 for a 690kg Hereford (223.00) presented by J Glendinning, £1330 695kg Hereford (191.00).

Dropped calves

A stronger trade for calves saw prices peak at £410 for a Limousin bull presented by M Kelly; V L and M Morton £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; L Heslip £270 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £230 Belgian Blue bull; a local producer £260 Belgian Blue bull; D McCullagh £255 Limousin bull; R and A Davis £245 Hereford bull and Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £135.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £350 for a Belgian Blue presented by L Heslip; N Turner £280 Limousin heifer; R Miskimmons £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £230 Limousin heifer; W Smith £255 Hereford heifer, £250 Friesian heifer, £200 Hereford heifer; D McCullagh £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer and R and A Davis £230 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1950 for a Simmental with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by a local producer, £1860 Simmental cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot and H Gilmore £1610 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin male calf at foot, £1400 for a Simmental cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings

First choice weanlings continue to sell sharply with male calves selling to £1080 425kg Limousin (254.00) presented by H Anderson, £890 355kg Limousin (249.00); A Somerville £950 315kg Limousin (303.00), £910 285kg Limousin (319.00), £880 285kg Limousin (307.00), £860 275kg Limousin (311.00), £750 240kg Limousin (310.00); S Hawkes £830 x 2 305kg Limousins (273.00); A and E Ferguson £770 270kg Charolais (285.00), £745 285kg Charolais (262.00) and G Hill £650 240kg Simmental (271.00), £610 190kg Simmental (325.00), £590 205kg Simmental (288.00).