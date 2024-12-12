Steers selling to £1820 for a 650kg Aberdeen Angus at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to £1820 for a 650kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00).

While heifers topped at £2000 for a 655kg Charolais (305.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1500 for a 765kg Fleckvieh (196.00).

Dropped calves sold to £425 Belgian Blue bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £300 Limousin.

Weanlings topped at £1360 for a 480kg Limousin bull (283.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1240 445kg Aberdeen Angus (278.00).

Steers

Steers prices sold to a height of £1820 for a 650kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00) presented by I Clements; J Canavan £1810 585kg Limousin (309.00), £1640 490kg Hereford (335.00); A Bigger £1690 585kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00), £1370 490kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00); W McCavish £1680 525kg Limousin (320.00), £1680 545kg Limousin (308.00), £1670 505kg Limousin (331.00), £1590 460kg Limousin (346.00), £1510 460kg Limousin (328.00); C Lynch £1680 600kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00); F McAleer £1450 480kg Charolais (302.00), £1300 410kg Charolais (317.00), £1290 425kg Shorthorn (304.00) and E Scully £1150 375kg Belgian Blue (307.00), £1100 345kg Charolais (319.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices remain brisk to peak at £2000 for a 655kg Charolais (305.00) presented by a J Casey, £1980 710kg Limousin (279.00), £1980 630kg Limousin (314.00); R Wright £1870 685kg Charolais (273.00); M Quinn £1690 525kg Charolais (322.00), £1560 515kg Limousin (303.00), £1560 480kg Limousin (325.00), £1400 435kg Limousin (322.00), £1400 455kg Limousin (308.00); R Stewart £1680 510kg Limousin (330.00), £1650 550kg Simmental (300.00), £1640 565kg Simmental (290.00); V Cunningham £1600 485kg Charolais (330.00), £1520 490kg Charolais (310.00), £1500 515kg Limousin (291.00), £1480 505kg Limousin (293.00), £1400 490kg Charolais (286.00); A McCaffery £1340 475kg Limousin (282.00), £1260 415kg Charolais (304.00); P McQuaid £1340 430kg Charolais (312.00); H McGuigan £1240 415kg Limousin (299.00), £1190 390kg Limousin (305.00), £1090 380kg Limousin (287.00); PJ McGee £1240 420kg Charolais (295.00), £1200 390kg Charolais (308.00), £1140 400kg Charolais (285.00), £1110 375kg Charolais (296.00), £1060 375kg Charolais (283.00); R Gilpin £1230 385kg Saler (320.00), £1170 420kg Saler (279.00).

Fat cows sold to £1500 for a 765kg Fleckvieh (196.00) presented by H McGuigan £1170 565kg Limousin (207.00), £1170 630kg Stabiliser (186.00), £1120 585kg Limousin (192.00); C McCartan £1270 695kg Montbelairde (183.00); P McKearney £1090 520kg Speckle Park (210.00) and W Conn £870 520kg Aberdeen Angus (167.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves continue to sell sharply to peak at £425 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by a Ballygawley producer, £350 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £345 Belgian Blue bull, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull; A McGovern £405 Limousin bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull, £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Ferry £380 Limousin bull, £315 Limousin bull, £305 Hereford bull; E Robinson £295 Hereford bull and G Hazlett £240 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £205 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £300 for Limousin presented by A McGovern; E Ferry £265 Limousin heifer, £235 Limousin heifer; D Cush £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer and C Warnock £225 Shorthorn beef.

Weanlings

Weanling prices topped at £1360 for a 480kg Limousin male (283.00) presented by E Fox, £795 235kg Belgian Blue (335.00); A Forsythe £1320 455kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00), £1200 420kg Simmental (286.00); K O’Neill £1300 395kg Charolais (327.00), £970 330kg Limousin (293.00); I Robinson £1260 430kg Charolais (292.00), £1060 350kg Charolais (304.00); D Ryan £1090 325kg Limousin (333.00), £1080 325kg Charolais (331.00), £1050 310kg Charolais (336.00), £1030 310kg Limousin (335.00); P Blevins £990 275kg Limousin (358.00), £910 x 2 220kg Chars (415.00); G Burrows £950 310kg Simmental (305.00); K Greenaway £850 275kg Limousin (308.00); R Reid £730 260kg Hereford (281.00), £730 260kg Hereford (281.00); B Fitzgerald £680 235kg Aberdeen Angus (286.00) and K Henry £600 200kg Belgian Blue (298.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £1240 for a 445kg Aberdeen Angus (278.00) presented by A Forsythe; K O’Neill £1230 430kg Limousin (285.00). £1090 380kg Limousin (286.00); E Fox £1140 405kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00), £930 300kg Belgian Blue (308.00), £720 225kg Hereford (316.00), £720 225kg Saler (316.00); W and J Lucas £1010 300kg Limousin (337.00), £940 x 2 285kg Limousins (330.00); J Weir £790 280kg Charolais (283.00), £710 220kg Charolais (325.00), £700 230kg Charolais (300.00); G Burrows £780 250kg Simmental (310.00) and A Nelson £740 250kg Limousin (295.00), £520 180kg Limousin (289.00).

Fat lamb prices remain steady to peak at £160 for a pen of 34kg lambs presented by B Dunlop; D Quinn £159 29kg; R Burton £159 28kg, £152 24.5kg; C Donnelly £157 25.5kg; D Newell £157 26.5kg, £156 26kg, £135 22kg; D Cassidy £149 24.5kg; E Daly £137 23.5kg; E Ferry £136 21.5kg and N Rainey £135 21.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £150 presented by D Cassidy; J McCreesh £138 and R Burton £116.

Store lambs sold to £129 20kg; N Rainey £126 19kg and S McDonald £115 18kg.