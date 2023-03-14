Steers selling to £1,840 for a 680kgs Charolais at Armoy
A smaller show of cattle last Monday night met with a great trade.
Quality lots were scarce, and prices were tremendous.
Steers sold to £1,840 for a 680kgs Charolais for T and T Wilson, Armoy.
Heifers sold to £1,440, fat cows sold to £1,520 for a 790kgs Charolais cow from WJ Cummings, Ballyclare.
Leading prices
Steers
John McAuley, The Vow, Charolais, 660kgs £1,810, 600kgs £1,290, 530kgs £1,440, 590kgs £1,580. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Simmental, 630kgs £1,600, 600kgs £1,480. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 610kgs £1,400, 680kgs £1,490, 600kgs £1,440, 620kgs £1,340, 630kgs £1,490, 700kgs £1,5980, 705kgs £1,680. Richard Thompson, Aghadowey, Charolais, 600kgs £1,500, 560kgs £1,280. William McLaughlin, Dunloy, Charolais, 320kgs £960. W J Cummins, Ballyclare, Charolais, 320kgs £880. T and T Wilson, Armoy, Charolais, 680kgs £1,840, 630kgs £1,750, 730kgs £1,730, 670kgs £1,680. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £1,150, 530kgs £1,270, 470kgs £1,120, 490kgs £1,150, 520kgs £1,210. Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, Charolais, 620kgs £1,460. Alex McMullan, Ballyvoy, Simmental, 360kgs £900, 450kgs £1,060, 340kgs £900, 340kgs £900, 450kgs £1,060, 340kgs £900, 340kgs £900, 300kgs £760, 390kgs £970, 400kgs £980, 345kgs £1,010, 340kgs £900, 350kgs £970. A and S Elliott, Dunloy, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,020. M McVicker, Bushmills, Parthenais, 380kgs £980. A Getty, Bushmills, Friesian, 455kgs £1,110, 500kgs £1,180, 530kgs £1,270. Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, Friesian, 520kgs £1,100, 550kgs £1,110, 510kgs £1,050.
Heifers
Adrian Jamison, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 620kgs £1,440, 540kgs £1,270. R and J Morrison, Ballymoney, Charolais, 670kgs £1,410. Desmond McCollum, Loughguile, Charolais, 440kgs £1,130. Richard Thompson, Aghadowey, Charolais, 460kgs £1,350, 500kgs £1,400, 480kgs £1,300, 470kgs £1,300, 530kgs £1,430, 520kgs £1,380, 470kgs £1,250. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs £1,270, 600kgs £1,400. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Simmental, 520kgs £1,260. A Getty, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,200, 540kgs £1,240. WJ Cummings, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs £800, 360kgs, £830. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Limousin, 230kgs £640.
Fat cows sold to £1,520 paid to WJ Cummings, Ballyclare for a 790kgs Charolais cow.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.