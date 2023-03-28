Steers selling to £1,840 for a 690kgs Charolais at Armoy
Another excellent show of 181 head on Monday last met with a super trade and 100% clearance.
Steers sold to £1,840 for a 690kgs Charolais, heifers sold to £1,530 for 650kgs Limousin.
Fat cows sold to £1,740 for a 900kgs Limousin.
Leading prices
Robert Getty, Armoy, Charolais, 690kgs £1,840, 660kgs £1,780, 630kgs £1,790. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Limousin, 430kgs 31,110, 480kgs £1,200, 430kgs £1,120, 450kgs £1,120. Alexander O’Neill, Glenarm, Charolais, 560kgs £1,460. John McAuley, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 520kgs £1,520, 570kgs £1,450, 610kgs £1,480, 570kgs £1,620. M Simpson, Mosside, Hereford, 670kgs £1,580, 500kgs £1,270, 620kgs £1,410, 710kgs £1,670, 550kgs £1,380, 560kgs £1,310. C Kane, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,300, 470kgs £1,280, 490kgs £1,210. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,460, 540kgs £1,290, 570kgs £1,280. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 520kgs £1,150, 540kgs £1,260. Declan McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 710kgs £1,470, 650kgs £1,340. Sean McAllister, Ballycastle, Limousin, 430kgs £1,200, 435kgs £200. Alan Creith, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 330kgs £730kg, 280kgs £660. John J Quinn, Cushendall, Limousin, 620kgs £1,640. Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, Friesian, 510kgs £1,070, 490kgs £1,010. Alistair McCrea, Ballymoney, Saler, 560kgs £1,320, 340kgs £900. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Hereford, 380kgs £890, 370kgs £850, 360kgs £840.
Heifers
Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm, Charolais, 520kgs £1,430, 380kgs £1,470, 500kgs £1,360. Trevor Christie, Cloughmills, Charolais, 490kgs £1,90, 440kgs £1,150, 460kgs £1,110, 470kgs £1,130. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 510kgs £1,110, 440kgs £950. Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, Belgian Blue, 440kgs £1,040. Alan Creith, Armoy, Belgian Blue, 380kgs £870. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,280, 490kgs £1,210, 570kgs £1,220. David Hayes, Clough, Shorthorn, 440kgs £1,020, 490kgs £1,100. Donal O’Donnell, Martinstown, Charolais, 330kgs £850.
Fat cows
Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Limousin, 650kgs £1,530, 620kgs £1,440, 620kgs £1,250, 590kgs £1,250. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, Simmental, 710kgs £1,480. Francis Quinn, Cushendall, Shorthorn, 620kgs £1,210. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Limousin, 900kgs £1,740, 700kgs £1,250. Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle, Limousin, 610kgs £1,260, 570kgs £980. Sean McAlister, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 680kgs £1,110.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.