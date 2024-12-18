Steers selling to £1840 for a 705kg Aberdeen Angus (261.00) at Dungannon Mart

The last sale of 2024 saw prices continue to rise with steers selling to £1840 for a 705kg Aberdeen Angus (261.00).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While heifers sold to £1950 for a 650kg Limousin (300.00).

Fat cows cleared to £2150 for a 780kg kg Limousin (276.00).

Dropped calves sold to £410 for a Hereford bull and heifer calves to £370 Charolais.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1470 for a 435kg Charolais male (336.00).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 320kg Hereford (341.00).

Steers

Steers sold to £1840 for a 705kg Aberdeen Angus (261.00) presented by M Reid; W McCavish £1700 565kg Limousin (301.00), £1690 475kg Limousin (356.00), £1620 525kg Limousin (309.00), £1620 515kg Limousin (315.00), £1470 425kg Limousin (346.00); B Meenagh £1450 445kg Belgian Blue (326.00); N McElduff £1420 510kg Limousin (278.00); D Morrow £1410 500kg Aberdeen Angus (282.00), £1390 490kg Limousin (284.00), £1370 480kg Limousin (285.00), £1280 460kg Aberdeen Angus (278.00) and N Dallas £1240 425kg Belgian Blue (292.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a solid trade to peak at £1950 for a 650kg Limousin (300.00) presented by R Wright, £1610 530kg Limousin (304.00), £1500 535kg Limousin (280.00); D Sloan £1750 555kg Limousin (315.00); N Elliott £1710 630kg Aberdeen Angus (271.00); W Hall £1650 490kg Limousin (336.70), £1400 460kg Limousin (304.00); P Morrow £1380 485kg Simmental (285.00), £1320 470kg Limousin (281.00), £1310 475kg Hereford (276.00); R Crawford £1180 375kg Limousin (315.00), £830 280kg Shorthorn (296.00) and J Donnelly £1050 370kg Charolais (284.00).

Fat cows sold to £2150 780kg Limousin (276.00) presented by E Cunningham £1800 810kg Simmental (222.00), £1560 770kg Simmental (203.00); R Givan £1010 480kg Friesian (210.00), £950 425kg Friesian (224.00); H McGuigan £960 580kg Limousin (166.00), £930 570kg Belgian Blue (163.00) and C Warnock £840 560kg Friesian (150.00).

Dropped calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dropped calves cleared to £410 for a Hereford bull presented by B O’Neill, £385 Hereford bull, £310 Hereford bull, £275 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; R Charles £400 Charolais bull, £270 Limousin bull; J Fields £360 Simmental bull; Kennedy Farms £360 Belgian Blue bull, £285 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Carberry £350 Limousin bull, £265 Limousin bull; W Smith £330 Hereford bull, £310 Hereford bull; R Crawford £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; E McVeigh £280 Aberdeen Angus bull and C Richardson £250 Charolais bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £190.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £370 Charolais presented by R Charles, £340 Charolais heifer; B Fitzgerald £335 Belgian Blue heifer; J Fields £300 Simmental heifer; S Carberry £270 Limousin heifer; R Crawford £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer; F Burrows £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Kennedy Farms £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer and B O’Neill £240 Hereford heifer.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a height £1470 435kg Charolais male (336.00) presented by D Fox; H McGuigan £1370 375kg Limousin (362.00), £1200 365kg Limousin (328.00), £1200 370kg Limousin (323.00), £1150 375kg Limousin (308.00), £1090 315kg Limousin (343.00); A Forsythe £1280 x 2 310kg Simmentals (315.00); P McCann £1190 345kg Simmental (344.00), £1000 290kg Simmental (346.00), £940 310kg Simmental (303.00), £860 265kg Simmental (325.00); A Donaghy £1120 340kg Aberdeen Angus (329.00), £910 300kg Aberdeen Angus (305.00); C Kerr £1020 295kg Limousin (344.00), £860 265kg Limousin (325.00); R McCann £910 300kg Simmental (303.00), £860 280kg Simmental (305.00), £820 235kg Simmental (346.00), £810 270kg Simmental (300.00); Mountview Farms £900 265kg Limousin (338.00); T Mills £870 285kg Belgian Blue (306.00) and T D Forbes £770 255kg Charolais (300.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1100 320kg Hereford (341.00) presented by C Kerr, £760 255kg Limousin (298.00); H McGuigan £990 305kg Charolais (321.00); W Hall £990 350kg Simmental (283.00); R McCann £940 330kg Simmental (285.00); P McCann £880 280kg Simmental (314.00), £800 250kg Belgian Blue (319.00), £760 250kg Belgian Blue (303.00), £740 235kg Simmental (314.00); Mountview Farms £870 x 5 290kg Aberdeen Angus (300.00), £870 255kg Charolais (341.00) and A Nelson £780 255kg Limousin (302.00), £710 x 2 225kg Limousins (311.00).