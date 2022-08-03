Steers selling to £1860 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1540 for a 700kg Limousin (220.00).

Fat cows sold to £1200 for a 640kg Charolais (188.00).

Dropped calves sold to £290 for a Hereford bull and heifer calves to £260 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings sold to £900 385kg Hereford steer (233.00) and weanling heifers to £780 for a 310kg Charolais (252.00).

Steers

Steer prices sold to a height of £1860 815kg Charolais (228.00) presented by G Neville, £1760 745kg Charolais (236.00); T Donnelly £1740 750kg Limousin (232.00); E and S Boland £1590 645kg Limousin (247.00), £1580 655kg Limousin (241.00), £1580 655kg Limousin (241.00); H Smith £1490 650kg Hereford (229.00); H Cairns £1440 535kg Charolais (269.00), £1400 500kg Charolais (280.00), £1330 480kg Charolais (277.00), £1310 495kg Charolais (265.00), £1240 455kg Charolais (273.00); D McCullough £1290 535kg Charolais (241.00); A Patterson £1130 470kg Charolais (240.00), £1050 445kg Charolais (236.00) and Mountview Farms £850 330kg Limousin (258.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices peaked at £1540 for a 700kg Limousin (220.00) presented by J McCreesh; D Allen £1270 570kg Aberdeen Angus (223.00), £1190 545kg Aberdeen Angus (218.00), £1010 470kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00); A McGurk £1250 550kg Limousin (227.00); K McAleer £1190 530kg Aberdeen Angus (225.00), £1190 555kg Aberdeen Angus (214.00); R Crawford £1170 540kg Simmental (217.00); M McCormack £1160 475kg Aberdeen Angus (244.00), £1160 485kg Aberdeen Angus (239.00); N Givans £1090 500kg Hereford (218.00); Mountview Farms £890 390kg Limousin (228.00), £850 355kg Limousin (239.00) and B Rafferty £700 305kg Limousin (230.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1200 for a 640kg Charolais (188.00) presented by A and E Ferguson, £1110 630kg Belgian Blue (176.00); T Breslin £1140 750kg Limousin (152.00) and D Irvine £1030 665kg Shorthorn (155.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped Calves sold to £290 for a Hereford Bull presented by A Watson, £265 Hereford Bull; J Eldon £285 Belgian Blue Bull; I and S Marshall £220 Hereford Bull; R and A Burns £210 Belgian Blue Bull; P Robinson £200 Limousin Bull; Meanwhile Heifer Calves topped at £260 Belgian Blue heifer presented by B McCarney; J Eldon £260 Belgian Blue heifer; R Park £255 Belgian Blue heifer, £230 Belgian Blue heifer and R and A Burns £250 Belgian Blue heifer, £240 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1200 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a Simmental bull calf at foot.

WEANLINGS

Weanlings cleared to a height of £900 for a 385kg Hereford steer (233.00) presented by P McCann, £900 410kg Hereford (220.00), £890 360kg Hereford (248.00), £810 365kg Hereford (220.00); J McGleenan £700 260kg Limousin (270.00); J Weir £620 255kg Charolais (240.00); R Crawford £610 210kg Simmental (288.00).