Heifers sold to £1700 685kg Limousin (248.00).

Fat cows sold to £1520 for a 900kg Friesian (169.00).

Dropped calves topped at £320 Belgian Blue heifer and male calves to 300 Belgian Blue.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1330 Shorthorn beef cow with a Shorthorn beef bull calf at foot.

Weanling sold to £1080 for a 470kg Charolais bull (230.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £750 x 2 430kg Aberdeen Angus (174.00).

Steers

Steers prices cleared to a height of £1860 for 810kg Charolais (230.00) presented by J Eakin, £1850 740kg Limousin (250.00), £1830 750kg Limousin (244.00), £1710 715kg Daq (239.00), £1630 635kg Limousin (257.00); R Ferguson £1730 650kg Charolais (266.00); A Currie £1720 705kg Limousin (244.00), £1560 625kg Limousin (250.00), £1540 635kg Limousin (243.00), £1400 525kg Limousin (267.00), £1390 570kg Limousin (244.00), £1380 550kg Limousin (251.00), £1380 560kg Limousin (246.00), £1310 545kg Limousin (240.00), £1240 470kg Daq (264.00), £1200 495kg Limousin (242.00); L Kerr £1690 705kg Charolais (240.00), £1640 640kg Limousin (256.00); C Donnelly £1510 590kg Simmental (256.00), £1500 555kg Limousin (270.00); S Parkes £1220 510klg Limousin (239.00), £1030 430kg Limousin (240.00); P Mullan £1160 485kg Charolais (239.00), £1000 415kg Charolais (241.00), £900 375kg Charolais (240.00), £870 330kg Charolais (264.00) and J Hobson £1130 405kg Limousin (279.00), £1080 405kg Limousin (268.00), £1070 440kg Limousin (243.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a solid trade to peak at £1700 for a 685kg Limousin (248.00) presented by S Ewing, £1470 565kg Charolais (260.00), £1420 580kg Charolais (245.00), £1420 615kg Charolais (231.00), £1380 590kg Charolais (234.00); J Somerville £1680 685kg Charolais (245.00), £1490 640kg Charolais (233.00); W Somerville £1620 625kg Limousin (259.00), £1490 605kg Limousin (246.00), £1420 615kg Charolais (231.00), £1270 535kg Limousin (237.00); D Litter £1520 615kg Charolais (247.00); E Greenaway £1490 615kg Charolais (242.00); D Daly £1460 600kg Charolais (243.00), £1400 580kg Charolais (241.00), £1380 565kg Charolais (244.00), £1350 565kg Charolais (239.00); P Daly £1440 600kg Charolais (240.00), £1230 535kg Charolais (230.00); R Wright £1380 550kg Limousin (251.00), £1300 550kg Charolais (236.00), £1260 545kg Daq (231.00); E Gillespie £1360 550kg Charolais (247.00), £1230 535kg Limousin (230.00); W McCavish £1300 545kg Limousin (239.00); S Casey £1160 520kg Limousin (223.00); E McCardle £1090 480kg Charolais (227.00), £960 375kg Charolais (256.00); J B Hutchinson £990 430kg Charolais (230.00) and T Magowan £890 385kg Charolais (231.00).

Fat cows sold to £1520 for a 900kg Friesian (169.00) presented by P Doran, £1380 820kg Friesian (168.00) and K Barnes £1150 670kg Charolais (172.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain steady with male calves selling to £300 Belgian Blue presented by an Portadown producer, £280 Hereford bull, £270 Charolais (278.00); E Speers £255 Aberdeen Angus bull, £230 Hereford bull and P McGee £245 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £235 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £45 to £180 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £320 Belgian Blue presented by E Fox; E McVeigh £280 Limousin heifer, £270 Limousin heifer; K Talbot £265 Shorthorn heifer, £260 Limousin heifer; P Mullin £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E Speers £225 Belgian Blue heifer and T Irwin £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1330 for a Shorthorn beef Cow with a Shorthorn beef bull calf at foot presented by a Dungannon Farmer, £1300 Fleckvieh Cow and Charolais bull Calf, £1280 Aberdeen Angus Cow and Charolais bull Calf;

Weanlings

A plainer show of weanlings sold to £1080 for a 470kg Charolais male (230.00) presented by S Kelly; W and A Lucas £1050 350kg Limousin (300.00), £860 345kg Limousin (250.00), £810 300kg Limousin (272.00); R Watson £1020 355kg Charolais (287.00); R Black £840 320kg Simmental (264.00), £780 300kg Simmental (258.00), £760 255kg Simmental (296.00); A Lucas £770 280kg Limousin (272.00); M Hughes £760 275kg Simmental (273.00), £700 260kg Simmental (266.00); K Barnes £680 250kg Limousin (273.00) and P McKearney £560 x 2 200kg Limousins (263.00).