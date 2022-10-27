Heifers cleared to £1520 590kg Charolais (258.00).

Fat cows sold to £1350 for a 750kg Simmental (180.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £305 Montbeliarde bull calf while heifer calves sold to £275 Shorthorn beef.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings prices topped at £1170 505kg Charolais male (232.00).

While weanling heifers topped at £1000 for a 280kg Limousin (255.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong for all weights selling to a height of £1890 790kg Charolais (239.00) presented by L Kerr, £1760 690kg Charolais (255.00), £1760 705kg Charolais (250.00), £1540 645kg Limousin (239.00); J Casey £1780 720kg Simmental (247.00), £1560 635kg Limousin (246.00), £1340 560kg Limousin (239.00); G O’Neill £1770 695kg Limousin (255.00), £1690 645kg Limousin (262.00), £1655 645kg Charolais (257.00), £1520 640kg Charolais (238.00), £1420 585kg Limousin (243.00); P Casey £1580 595kg Limousin (266.00), £1510 615kg Simmental (246.00), £1490 630kg Limousin (237.00), £1470 610kg Limousin (241.00), £1370 575kg Limousin (238.00), £1310 530kg Limousin (247.00): D Bell £1490 620kg Charolais (243.00), £1240 490kg Charolais (253.00), £1190 490kg Limousin (243.00); N Jenkinson £1460 605kg Limousin (241.00), £1340 535kg Charolais (251.00), £1290 540kg Limousin (239.00), £1220 500kg Limousin (244.00); J Dickson £1380 565kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (244.00), £1320 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (236.00), £1250 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (243.00), £1250 525kg Parthenais (238.00), £1160 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (236.00); R Burns £1250 505kg Charolais (248.00); A Patterson £1240 435kg Charolais (285.00), £1160 455kg Charolais (255.00), £1100 385kg Charolais (286.00), £1050 360kg Charolais (292.00); B McCloskey £1150 435kg Limousin (264.00); E Hetherington £1110 445kg Limousin (249.00), £1080 430kg Limousin (251.00), £960 400kg Charolais (240.00); G Archbold £1100 415kg Parthenais (265.00), £1060 415kg Parthenais (255.00); J Hobson £1060 450kg Limousin (236.00) and J Turkington £1050 405kg Aberdeen Angus (259.00).

Heifers

Once again a good entry of Heifers saw prices peak at £1520 590kg Charolais (258.00) presented by R Wright, £1490 600kg Charolais (248.00), £1430 635kg Charolais (225.00), £1350 570kg Limousin (237.00); B McVeigh £1480 615kg Charolais (241.00), £1360 610kg Belgian Blue (223.00), £1350 595kg Charolais (227.00); T Walker £1460 580kg Belgian Blue (252.00), £1180 490kg Limousin (241.00); M Corrigan £1400 600kg Charolais (233.00); N Turner £1280 545kg Limousin (235.00), £1110 480kg Limousin (231.00); J Taylor £1260 555kg Limousin (227.00); D Gormley £1150 495kg Limousin (232.00); D Busby £1100 490kg Limousin (225.00); H Clarke £1090 480kg Charolais (227.00) and T Colbert £1050 460kg Charolais (228.00), £1020 435kg Charolais (235.00), £1010 430kg Charolais (235.00).

Dropped calves

A similar entry of calves saw male calves sell to £305 Montbeliarde bull presented by I Swaile; P Dyche £300 Belgian Blue bull, £240 Belgian Blue bull; a local producer £300 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; B O’Neill £285 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; P McGuire £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Burns £250 Belgian Blue bull; E McVeigh £245 Limousin bull; A Watson £240 x 2 Hereford bulls; Friesian bull calves sold from £25 to £140 for stronger sorts; heifer calves cleared to £275 for Shorthorn beef presented by L and C Allen, £250 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; P McGuire £270 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £265 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; A Watson £250 Hereford heifer and W Sloan £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings

A brisk trade for all classes of weanling saw male calves sell to £1170 505kg Charolais (232.00) presented by F and A Donaghy; B Hamill £990 375kg Charolais (282.00); R Black £970 360kg Simmental (270.00), £890 345kg Simmental (258.00), £880 315kg Simmental (276.00), £855 280kg Simmental (307.00), £855 280kg Simmental (306.00); E Wallace £890 330kg Limousin (268.00), £800 300kg Limousin (268.00), £740 285kg Limousin (281.00); J Fleming £880 325kg Limousin (268.00), £720 229kg Limousin (310.00); J P Canavan £855 285kg Limousin (300.00), £780 280kg Limousin (279.00), £780 270kg Limousin (266.00); J Knipe £830 280kg Charolais (293.00); K Lockhart £800 300kg Charolais (266.00); M Givan £720 260kg Limousin (276.00) and J Ferguson £720 270kg Limousin (266.00).

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £1000 for a very classy 280kg Limousin (353.00) presented by D Gormley; J P Canavan £850 315kg Limousin (269.00), £840 280kg Limousin (297.00), £740 295kg Limousin (248.00); R Black £850 310kg Simmental (274.00); J Fleming £840 305kg Limousin (276.00), £740 280kg Limousin (262.00); J Gervis £800 x 2 285kg Charolais (282.00), £680 240kg Charolais (281.00), £650 x 2 250kg Charolais (260.00); M Givan £800 285kg Hereford (278.00); J Knipe £750 260kg Charolais (286.00) and E Wallace £580 220kg Limousin (262.00).

A good offering sheep saw fat lambs sell to a height of £118 28kg presented by H Wylie.

Other prices: S Brownlee £110 29kg, £105 23kg, £104 24kg; R Boyd £104 22.5kg; D Newell £103 22kg; N McCaul £103 22.5kg; G Irwin £103 21kg; J Morrison £97 21kg and G McGale £96 20.9kg.

Store lambs sold to £96 20kg presented by A Donaghy, £94 19kg; G McGale £89 20kg; H Sinnamon £88 17.5kg; S Brownlee £88 20kg and N McCaul £79 17kg.