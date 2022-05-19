Steers selling to £1900 at Dungannon

Heifers £1650 640kg Charolais (258.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1050 for 595kg Shorthorn beef (177.00).
Dropped calves sold to £430 Charolais bull and heifer calves peaked at £400 x 2 Belgian Blue.
Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1330 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Simmental heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1350 for a 515kg Limousin bull (263.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £905 365kg Limousin (247.00).
Steers
A planner entry of steers saw prices peak at £1900 for a 960kg Aberdeen Angus (198.00) presented by I Reid; P Doran £1560 675kg Belgian Blue (231.00), £1450 635kg Belgian Blue (228.00), £1320 580kg Belgian Blue (228.00); P McCormack £1290 460kg Charolais (280.00); K Burrows £1280 505kg Limousin (254.00); A and T Cardwell £1280 540kg Belgian Blue (237.00); E Burns £1270 520kg Charolais (244.00); J Brush £1170 490kg Limousin (239.00) and N McKee £1060 390kg Limousin (272.00), £1050 380kg Limousin (276.00), £950 350kg Limousin (271.00), £870 325kg Limousin (268.00), £830 320kg Limousin (259.00).
Heifers
A quality entry of heifers saw prices top at £1650 640kg Charolais (258.00) presented by R McAllister, £1640 690kg Limousin (238.00), £1480 610kg Charolais (243.00); G Boden £1420 600kg Charolais (237.00), £1370 525kg Charolais (261.00), £1360 560kg Charolais (243.00), £1290 520kg Charolais (248.00), £1260 490kg Charolais (257.00), £1220 520kg Charolais (235.00); I Cartwright £1380 600kg Charolais (230.00), £1300 550kg Charolais (236.00), £1190 505kg Limousin (236.00), £1140 480kg Limousin (238.00), £990 430kg Limousin (230.00); K Burrows £1300 520kg Limousin (250.00), £1160 450kg Limousin (258.00); S Ewing £1290 485kg Charolais (266.00), £1230 475kg Charolais (259.00); A McGurk £1280 545kg Charolais (235.00), £1240 535kg Simmental (232.00), £1190 500kg Limousin (238.00); H Kerr £1140 480kg Aberdeen Angus (237.00); J Cooke £1080 465kg Charolais (232.00) and W Johnston £940 405kg Charolais (232.00).
Fat cows sold to £1050 for a 595kg Shorthorn beef (177.00) presented by E Burns.
Dropped calves
Once again a large show of calves saw price considerably sharper on the week to peak at £430 Charolais bull presented by P Kelly; R Park £430 Belgian Blue bull; A Watson £430 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £370 Hereford bull; P Evans £400 x 2 Hereford bulls, £395 Hereford bull; P Robinson £385 Simmental bull, £320 Simmental bull; C McDonald £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; F O’Neill £360 Charolais bull, £305 Charolais bull; R Burns £325 Belgian Blue bull, £320 Belgian Blue bull, £305 Belgian Blue bull, £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Fox £310 Belgian Blue bull; W Sloan £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Harkness £285 Aberdeen Angus bull and C Loughran £270 Limousin bull.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £400 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers presented by R Park; P Robinson £375 Simmental heifer; A Watson £340 Hereford heifer, £320 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; E Fox £275 Belgian Blue heifer; P Dyche £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Limousin heifer; W Allen £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Hereford heifer; S Quinn £255 Belgian Blue heifer; C Loughran £255 Limousin heifer and F O’Neill £250 Charolais heifer.
Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1330 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with Simmental heifer calf at foot presented by J Loughran.
Weanlings
Weanling prices sored to £1350 for a 515kg Limousin male (263.00) presented by F McKenna, £950 365kg Limousin (258.00), £900 355kg Limousin (254.00), £840 330kg Limousin (255.00), £830 315kg Limousin (261.00), £730 300kg Limousin (245.00); A McDaid £1330 495kg Daq (269.00); V Emerson £1180 435kg Simmental (270.00), £1050 435kg Simmental (242.00), £1010 420kg Simmental (241.00); C Potter £920 315kg Charolais (291.00), £870 285kg Charolais (303.00); G Potter £860 320kg Charolais (269.00) and A and E Ferguson £820 280kg x 2 Charolais (290.00), £770 255kg Charolais (301.00), £740 280kg Charolais (265.00).
Weanling heifers cleared to £905 365kg Limousin (247.00) presented by S Carberry, £865 355kg Limousin (249.00), £865 325kg Limousin (265.00), £860 310kg Limousin (276.00), £840 310kg Limousin (268.00); F O’Neill £770 310kg Charolais (248.00), £770 290kg Limousin (242.00); S McCrory £760 285kg Limousin (264.00), £640 235kg Limousin (272.00), £640 245kg Limousin (261.00), £600 240kg Limousin (248.00), £590 215kg Limousin (273.00), £540 185kg Limousin (287.00) and R Douglas £580 250kg Charolais (231.00).