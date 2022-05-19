Steers selling to £1900 at Dungannon

Heifers £1650 640kg Charolais (258.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1050 for 595kg Shorthorn beef (177.00).

Dropped calves sold to £430 Charolais bull and heifer calves peaked at £400 x 2 Belgian Blue.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1330 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Simmental heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1350 for a 515kg Limousin bull (263.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £905 365kg Limousin (247.00).

Steers

A planner entry of steers saw prices peak at £1900 for a 960kg Aberdeen Angus (198.00) presented by I Reid; P Doran £1560 675kg Belgian Blue (231.00), £1450 635kg Belgian Blue (228.00), £1320 580kg Belgian Blue (228.00); P McCormack £1290 460kg Charolais (280.00); K Burrows £1280 505kg Limousin (254.00); A and T Cardwell £1280 540kg Belgian Blue (237.00); E Burns £1270 520kg Charolais (244.00); J Brush £1170 490kg Limousin (239.00) and N McKee £1060 390kg Limousin (272.00), £1050 380kg Limousin (276.00), £950 350kg Limousin (271.00), £870 325kg Limousin (268.00), £830 320kg Limousin (259.00).

Heifers

A quality entry of heifers saw prices top at £1650 640kg Charolais (258.00) presented by R McAllister, £1640 690kg Limousin (238.00), £1480 610kg Charolais (243.00); G Boden £1420 600kg Charolais (237.00), £1370 525kg Charolais (261.00), £1360 560kg Charolais (243.00), £1290 520kg Charolais (248.00), £1260 490kg Charolais (257.00), £1220 520kg Charolais (235.00); I Cartwright £1380 600kg Charolais (230.00), £1300 550kg Charolais (236.00), £1190 505kg Limousin (236.00), £1140 480kg Limousin (238.00), £990 430kg Limousin (230.00); K Burrows £1300 520kg Limousin (250.00), £1160 450kg Limousin (258.00); S Ewing £1290 485kg Charolais (266.00), £1230 475kg Charolais (259.00); A McGurk £1280 545kg Charolais (235.00), £1240 535kg Simmental (232.00), £1190 500kg Limousin (238.00); H Kerr £1140 480kg Aberdeen Angus (237.00); J Cooke £1080 465kg Charolais (232.00) and W Johnston £940 405kg Charolais (232.00).

Fat cows sold to £1050 for a 595kg Shorthorn beef (177.00) presented by E Burns.

Dropped calves

Once again a large show of calves saw price considerably sharper on the week to peak at £430 Charolais bull presented by P Kelly; R Park £430 Belgian Blue bull; A Watson £430 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £370 Hereford bull; P Evans £400 x 2 Hereford bulls, £395 Hereford bull; P Robinson £385 Simmental bull, £320 Simmental bull; C McDonald £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; F O’Neill £360 Charolais bull, £305 Charolais bull; R Burns £325 Belgian Blue bull, £320 Belgian Blue bull, £305 Belgian Blue bull, £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Fox £310 Belgian Blue bull; W Sloan £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Harkness £285 Aberdeen Angus bull and C Loughran £270 Limousin bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £400 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers presented by R Park; P Robinson £375 Simmental heifer; A Watson £340 Hereford heifer, £320 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; E Fox £275 Belgian Blue heifer; P Dyche £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Limousin heifer; W Allen £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Hereford heifer; S Quinn £255 Belgian Blue heifer; C Loughran £255 Limousin heifer and F O’Neill £250 Charolais heifer.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1330 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with Simmental heifer calf at foot presented by J Loughran.

Weanlings

Weanling prices sored to £1350 for a 515kg Limousin male (263.00) presented by F McKenna, £950 365kg Limousin (258.00), £900 355kg Limousin (254.00), £840 330kg Limousin (255.00), £830 315kg Limousin (261.00), £730 300kg Limousin (245.00); A McDaid £1330 495kg Daq (269.00); V Emerson £1180 435kg Simmental (270.00), £1050 435kg Simmental (242.00), £1010 420kg Simmental (241.00); C Potter £920 315kg Charolais (291.00), £870 285kg Charolais (303.00); G Potter £860 320kg Charolais (269.00) and A and E Ferguson £820 280kg x 2 Charolais (290.00), £770 255kg Charolais (301.00), £740 280kg Charolais (265.00).