While heifers topped at £1910 for a 780kg Limousin (245.00).

Fat cows sold to £1160 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus (176.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £400 for a Simmental bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves peaked at £315 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings topped at £1400 for a 530kg Charolais male (265.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1080 410kg Charolais (263.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a ceiling of £1970 for a 660kg Charolais (299.00) presented by J Holland, £1970 680kg Limousin (290.00), £1960 675kg Limousin (290.00), £1900 645kg Limousin (295.00); V Patterson £1950 705kg Limousin (277.00), £1875 655kg Limousin (286.00), £1820 645kg Limousin (282.00), £1800 660kg Simmental (273.00), £1780 630kg Limousin, (283.00), £1750 665kg Limousin (263.00), £1690 600kg Charolais (282.00), £1690 625kg Limousin (270.00), £1590 585kg Charolais (272.00); A Eagleson £1890 660kg Limousin (286.00), £1630 605kg Limousin (269.00), £1610 590kg Limousin (273.00); L Mullan £1690 590kg Limousin (286.00); E Donaghy £1690 665kg Limousin (254.00); T Montgonery £1660 600kg Shorthorn (277.00), £1490 565kg Charolais (264.00); P Grimley £1390 525kg Charolais (265.00) and an Antrim producer £1110 440kg Charolais (252.00), £1070 385kg Limousin (278.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices reached a height of £1910 780kg Limousin (245.00) presented by P Traynor, 760kg Limousin (246.00), £1730 730kg Limousin (237.00), £1700 715kg Limousin (238.00); G Boden £1750 610kg Charolais (287.00), £1700 615kg Charolais (276.00), £1680 615kg Charolais (273.00), £1680 610kg Charolais (275.00), £1530 555kg Charolais (276.00); B Hamill £1610 645kg Charolais (250.00), £1610 600kg Simmental (268.00); P Corrigan £1350 540kg Limousin (250.00); P Hadden £1350 590kg Hereford (229.00); L Mullan £1330 510kg Limousin (261.00); E Smith £1330 525kg Aberdeen Angus (253.00), £1280 510kg Charolais (251.00), £1190 510kg Charolais (233.00); D Kirk £1290 500kg Belgian Blue (258.00); P Haden £1300 565kg Hereford (230.00) and J Emerson £910 390kg Limousin (233.00).

Fat cows sold to £1160 660kg Aberdeen Angus (176.00) presented by E Burns.

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to a height of £400 for a Simmental bulls presented by E Speers, £300 Belgian Blue bull, £220 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Charles £325 Charolais bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull and E McVeigh £320 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £315 Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by R Charles, £250 Belgian Blue heifer, £225 Belgian Blue heifer; P Carberry £265 Limousin heifer; E McVeigh £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer and E Speers £230 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings

A full ringside of buyers ensured a brisk demand for all classes of stock saw males sell to £1400 530kg Charolais male (262.00) presented by a Dungannon producer; J Bloomer £1200 440kg Charolais (272.00), £1000 370kg Charolais (268.00); R Hagan £950 330kg Charolais (286.00), £910 335kg Charolais (271.00); P Blevins £900 285kg Limousin (315.00); R Douglas £860 275kg Charolais (314.00), £860 310kg Charolais (277.00); P Corrigan £750 280kg Limousin (269.00); C Odowd £750 290kg Limousin (256.00), £750 300kg Limousin (250.00); P Johnston £750 215kg Limousin (348.00), £710 245kg Hereford (290.00) and T McNally £730 215kg Limousin (340.00).