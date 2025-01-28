Steers selling to £2,140 for a 620kgs Charolais at Armoy Mart
Heifers sold to a top of £1,840 for a 600kgs Charolais from Mr James Torrens, Ballymoney, Fat cows and bulls sold to £2,560 for a 1,020kg Limousin bull.
Leading prices
Steers
Hugh O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 700kgs £2,260. Cahal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 620kgs £2,140, 640kgs £2,140, 630kgs £2,100. Robert Hodges, Armoy, Limousin, 620kgs £2,020, 630kgs £2,000, 610kgs £1,900, 605kgs £1,900. Paul Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 620kgs £1,890, 560kgs £1,800. Pat Brown, Ballycastle, Charolais, 650kgs £1,920, 640kgs £1,860. Cahal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Belgian Blue, 640kgs £2,000, 600kgs £1,840, 590kgs £1,800. Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle, Stabiliser, 450kgs £1,500, 400kgs £1,290. JD Christie, Ballintoy, Limousin, 350kgs £1,240, 400kgs £1,380, 400kgs £1,290. T McGarry, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £1,330, 350kgs £1,100, 340kgs £1,100. John McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 260kgs £1,140 Paddy Harvey, Glenariffe, Stabiliser, 460kgs £1,400. George McAuley, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,540, 480kgs £1,300, 420kgs £1,300. D McAlister, Cushendall, Charolais, 270kgs £1,250, 300kgs £1,090, 270kgs £1,030, 230kgs £870, 270kgs £1,010. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,700, 470kgs £1,400, 480kgs £1,440. J McQuilkin, Rathlin, Limousin, 230kgs £900. Charles Kane, Ballintoy, Belgian Blue, 510kgs £1,460, 490kgs £1,300, 530kgs £1,450. George McAuley, Armoy, Shorthorn, 380kgs £1,000, 440kgs £1,200, 440kgs £1,410, 405kgs £1,130, 370kgs £1,000. W McCurdy, Finvoy, Friesian bull, 5, 520kgs £1,300, 5, 500kgs £1,290.
Heifers
Jas Torrens, Ballymoney, Charolais, 520kgs £1,650, 600kgs £1,840, 550kgs £1,650. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £1,440. John McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 290kgs £1,030, 310kgs £1,100. William McLaughlin, Dunloy, Charolais, 440kgs £1,590, 410kgs £1,350. C McCaughan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,360, 570kgs £1,610, 480kgs £1,440, 500kgs £1,440, 470kgs £1,350, 460kgs £1,350, 470kgs £1,330. Paddy Kelly, Ballycastle, Limousin, 400kgs £1,240, 460kgs £1,400, 440kgs £1,220. Francis McKinney, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 340kgs £1,020, 280kgs £900, 300kgs £960. WJ McMullan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 370kgs £1,090. Joe McQuilkin, Rathlin Island, Aberdeen Angus, 260kgs £910, 330kgs £1,040. George McAuley, Armoy, Limousin, 370kgs £1,120, 320kgs £980, 390kgs £1,150.
Fat cows/bulls
Liam Sharkey, Cushendun, Limousin, 1,020kgs £2,560. John O’Kane, Carnlough, Limousin, 600kgs £1,410, 600kgs £1,370. P O’Kane, Carnlough, Belgian Blue, 590kgs £1,410.
